Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana responds to delivering his career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2; Says ‘It feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening’

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana, a popular actor in Bollywood, gave Dream Girl 2 the best opening of his career! He exceeded the opening number of his previous best Bala, which had registered Rs 10.15 crore nett on its first day, by opening the movie to 10.69 crore nett in India. By earning Rs 10.05 crore net on opening day, the first Dream Girl movie had likewise made the cash registers ring.

Ayushmann says, “It feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2. Dream Girl is a franchise that has given me a lot of love and I’m really happy with the start that Dream Girl 2 has got at the box office.”

Ayushmann is under extreme pressure to make Dream Girl 2 a box office success because it didn't have any corporate bookings, breaking a pattern in the Hindi cinema business.

He added, “As an entertainer, it feels amazing to bring people to theatres and experience them having a great time. Dream Girl 2 is a film that delivers entertainment in spades. It has a big promise that people will laugh their hearts out and it is good to note that the film has lived up to the expectations to take this solid start at the counters.”

Ayushmann is hoping that Dream Girl 2 will build on its outstanding start in the days ahead and earn a respectable weekend haul. He claims, “I hope the film continues to get a lot of love in the days to come. I’m delighted that people have also loved my performance. To experience a feeling like this is always special. For an actor, there is no greater joy than being loved for your work.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday feature in Dream Girl 2, which was directed by Raaj Shaandilya. Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh are also included in the cast. The movie opened in theaters on August 25, 2023.

