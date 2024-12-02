Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana's Remarkable Journey: From Rejections to Five Rs 100-Crore Films

Explore Ayushmann Khurrana's inspiring journey, from facing rejections and being denied by Karan Johar to becoming one of Bollywood's leading actors with five Rs 100-crore films.
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana, born on September 14, 1984, in Chandigarh, India, has emerged as one of Bollywood's biggest names, overcoming obstacles and achieving remarkable success. His journey is a testament to his perseverance and talent.

Coming from a culturally rich background with both parents being renowned classical singers, Ayushmann grew up in an environment steeped in music. This early exposure profoundly influenced his future endeavours.

His foray into the entertainment industry began with auditions for reality shows like Indian Idol and Zee Cinestar Ki Khoj Season 1. Although faced with initial rejection, Ayushmann's breakthrough came on the television show Roadies, where he emerged as the winner, showcasing his multifaceted talents and capturing attention.

In 2012, Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with the unconventional film "Vicky Donor," which explored the role of a sperm donor. The success of this film not only brought him into the spotlight but also established him as a face of impactful cinema. Subsequent films like "Andhadhun," "Badhaai Ho," and "Article 15" further solidified his position as a versatile and talented actor.

Despite facing rejection initially, Ayushmann carved a niche for himself in the industry, becoming a National Award winner for "Andhadhun." He once revealed that Karan Johar had initially denied working with him, citing a preference for collaborating with established stars. However, Ayushmann's career trajectory has proven that talent and determination can surpass such initial setbacks.

Reports now indicate that Ayushmann charges Rs 10 crore per film, showcasing the value he brings to the industry. His latest film, "Dream Girl 2," recently joined the prestigious Rs 100-crore club, making it his fifth film to achieve this milestone. This remarkable feat was earlier accomplished by "Andhadhun," "Badhaai Ho," "Dream Girl," and "Bala."

Ayushmann Khurrana's journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors, emphasizing the importance of resilience, talent, and a commitment to impactful storytelling.

