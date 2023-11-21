Wow! Bajirao Singham is back, here is the first look of Ajay Devgn from Singham Again

MUMBAI: Movie Singham Again is the talk of the town, the upcoming movie which is a part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience from some time now. Ever since the climax of Sooryavanshi was out, the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie Singham Again which will take the story ahead of Bajirao Singham.

Earlier we have seen the look of the actors like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff from this upcoming cop franchise, the fans were eagerly looking forward to the first ever glimpse and the look of the leading man of Singham, Ajay Devgn and today finally the first look of the actor Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham from the movie Singham Again is out.

Also read OMG! Kartik Aaryan responds to Sara Ali Khan's candid discussion on their relationship with Karan Johar; Says ‘Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye’

It is the intensity which is grabbing the attention of the fans and which is getting love in this post, no doubt the actor Ajay Devgn is back with his one of the most loved characters Singham and it will be a treat to watch him once again as the super cop. Apart from these amazing talents there are many reports that are saying that actor Arjun Kapoor is also a part of the cop universe and we shall look forward to see the look of the actor too.

What are your views on this look of the actor Ajay Devgn as Singham, and how excited are you for the movie Singham Again, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read OMG! Raymond tycoon Gautam Singhania's estranged wife, Nawaz Modi, Demanded 75 percent of his wealth in divorce settlement