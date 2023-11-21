Wow! Bajirao Singham is back, here is the first look of Ajay Devgn from Singham Again

Upcoming movie Singham Again is the talk of the town and now finally the first look of the actor Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham is out from the movie Singham Again
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 12:06
movie_image: 
Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: Movie Singham Again is the talk of the town, the upcoming movie which is a part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience from some time now. Ever since the climax of Sooryavanshi was out, the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie Singham Again which will take the story ahead of Bajirao Singham.

Earlier we have seen the look of the actors like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff from this upcoming cop franchise, the fans were eagerly looking forward to the first ever glimpse and the look of the leading man of Singham, Ajay Devgn and today finally the first look of the actor Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham from the movie Singham Again is out.

Also read OMG! Kartik Aaryan responds to Sara Ali Khan's candid discussion on their relationship with Karan Johar; Says ‘Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye’

It is the intensity which is grabbing the attention of the fans and which is getting love in this post, no doubt the actor Ajay Devgn is back with his one of the most loved characters Singham and it will be a treat to watch him once again as the super cop. Apart from these amazing talents there are many reports that are saying that actor Arjun Kapoor is also a part of the cop universe and we shall look forward to see the look of the actor too.

What are your views on this look of the actor Ajay Devgn as Singham, and how excited are you for the movie Singham Again, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read OMG! Raymond tycoon Gautam Singhania's estranged wife, Nawaz Modi, Demanded 75 percent of his wealth in divorce settlement

Ajay Devgn AJAY DEVGN FANS Singham Again Rohit Shetty Cop Universe Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 12:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Katha Ankahee’s Adnan Khan gets emotional as the show comes to an end, read on to know what he said
MUMBAI: Adnan Khan gained immense recognition for his role as Vihaan in the show Katha Ankahee. The 34 year old actor...
Really! Virat Kohli all set to begin a new business venture? Cricketer unfollows long-time manager Bunty Sajdeh on social media
MUMBAI: The recent World Cup 2023 was a total heart breaker for Indians as the Indian team lost to Australia and also...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anuj brings Baa and Bapuji home surprises Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Reconcile! Govinda and David Dhawan rekindle their friendship, bury the hatchet; Says, ‘Let bygones be bygones’
MUMBAI: Few actor-director pairings in Bollywood history have achieved the legendary status that Govinda and David...
Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande opens up about knowing 'What Went Wrong' in her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and the reasons behind her absence at his funeral
MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande have been seen co-starring on the renowned ZEE television show Pavitra...
Wow! Bajirao Singham is back, here is the first look of Ajay Devgn from Singham Again
MUMBAI: Movie Singham Again is the talk of the town, the upcoming movie which is a part of the Rohit Shetty cop...
Recent Stories
Govinda and David Dhawan
Reconcile! Govinda and David Dhawan rekindle their friendship, bury the hatchet; Says, ‘Let bygones be bygones’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Govinda and David Dhawan
Reconcile! Govinda and David Dhawan rekindle their friendship, bury the hatchet; Says, ‘Let bygones be bygones’
Sara Gurpal
Hottie! These clicks of the actress Sara Gurpal are too hot to handle
Gautam Singhania
OMG! Raymond tycoon Gautam Singhania's estranged wife, Nawaz Modi, Demanded 75 percent of his wealth in divorce settlement
Kartik Aaryan
OMG! Kartik Aaryan responds to Sara Ali Khan's candid discussion on their relationship with Karan Johar; Says ‘Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye’
Salman Khan
What! Did Salman Khan drop a subtle clue about 'Tiger 4' with Katrina Kaif? Know here details!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Shocking! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest post fuels rumours about her spending more time at her mom Brinda Rai’s home?