OMG! Kartik Aaryan responds to Sara Ali Khan's candid discussion on their relationship with Karan Johar; Says ‘Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye’

MUMBAI: When Sara Ali Khan said she had a "huge crush" on Kartik Aaryan in 2018, the entire country fell in love with him. This was the first time she appeared on the Koffee couch. After a while, everyone was hoping Sara and Kartik would become friends. However, Sara and Kartik not only clicked, they went on a brief romantic relationship. After only a few months of dating, they broke up, which had a significant impact on Sara. She even spoke with Karan Johar about it on Koffee With Karan 8.

When Sara Ali Khan made an appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, Karan questioned her if she found it easier to be friends with her ex, Kartik Aaryan. Sara said firmly, "It isn't always easy." Kartik responded to the same as he thought. He believed that since there are two people in a relationship, they shouldn't discuss the same topics. He was reported to have said, "Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai – relationship agar do logo ki hai toh dusre insaan ko bhi woh baatein nehi karni chahiye. Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye."

Kartik went on to say that he had never discussed his relationship with anyone. The actor added that he expects his partner to do the same. He said that people in relationships rarely think they will break up and that they should always value the time they spend together. He was quoted to have said, "I expect the same from my [partner]. It’s not good for someone to speak about the relationship. If things don’t work out… par jab aap saath hote ho kisike toh you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine ke yeh khatam ho jayega. I think you should respect that time, that moment. I think you should respect yourself also. Aap jab woh baat karte ho toh aisa nahin hai ke samne wala ek hee insaan ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai, woh dono ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai."

Following their split, Sara and Kartik appeared together for the first time in a single frame in 2022. Kartik looked sharp in a black suit and tie, while Sara looked gorgeous in a black gown with a thigh-high slit. However, as they posed for the cameras, there was something unnatural about the way they held their figures. Additionally, it appeared as though they avoided making eye contact.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis