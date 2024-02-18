Wow! Bebika Dhurve of Bigg Boss OTT expresses excitement for Arjun Kapoor's villain role in 'Singham Again'

Singham Again's team announced yesterday's latest addition to the film, which stars Arjun Kapoor (February 14). The actor is preparing to play a terrifying villain in the upcoming flick. Recently, Arjun released the first glimpse with his fans on Instagram, in which he appears mercilessly in a negative character.
movie_image: 
Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI : Following Rohit Shetty's massive success with Singham, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the release of Singam again. While they have received partial updates on the advancements, the most recent announcement has astounded followers. Rohit recently stated that Arjun Kapoor will play the antagonist in the next threequel. This is how Bebika Dhurve responded.

The first picture shows him with blood all over his face and a wicked smile. Then there's a picture of Ranveer Singh looking furiously into each other's eyes as if they're challenging each other. He captions the post, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain"

While many celebrities express their excitement and admiration for his debut appearance as a villain in Singham again, Bigg Boss OTT star Bebika Dhurve couldn't help but share her delight. In the comments area of Arjun Kapoor's post, she uses fire, outstretched hands, and a smiling face with heart emojis. It obviously displays her inability to resist looking at the actor in this manner.

Kavita Kaushik also responded to Arjun Kapoor's post. The actress expressed her best wishes for the production, writing, "Je baat All the best baba! Kill it!"
   
Undoubtedly, Rohit Shetty's cop universe will grow significantly with his forthcoming ventures, with Singam Again being one of the most anticipated sequels. Singam Again features an impressive cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- Pinkvilla

