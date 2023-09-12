Wow! Bobby Deol admits encouraging his wife's career and calls himself BROAD-MINDED; Says ‘It’s just that I am blessed’

The actor referred to himself as "broad-minded" for never making his wife Tanya quit her job and giving her credit for his successful comeback to fame. He added in an interview that he didn't want to make the same mistakes that his father did.
MUMBAI: The accolades that actor Bobby Deol is receiving for his role in the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, humbles him. The actor referred to himself as "broad-minded" for never making his wife Tanya quit her job and giving her credit for his successful comeback to fame. He added in an interview that he didn't want to make the same mistakes that his father did.

Also read: Finally!Animal: Bobby Deol responds to his character's limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film; Says 'I wish I had more scenes but…'

Bobby discussed in an interview how his relationship with his boys Aryaman and Dharam is distinct from his early years with his father Dharmendra. He said, “When I was growing up, it was a different scenario all together. There was respect that you had to keep for your parents. You cannot go beyond certain things. With your mothers, you can still fight, still argue. Mothers are made like that, but fathers ke saath always jhijhak (hesitation) rehti thi.”

He continued, “I saw that it didn’t happen with me and my kids, and its not my dad’s fault because he grew up in the same environment, but I am a very broad-minded person. I never stopped my wife from working, or subdue her, or make her feel less about herself. I am what I am because of my wife.”

During the interview, the actor is Sunny Deol's younger brother became upset and said, “It’s just that I am blessed.” Along with Tanya, Bobby's elder son Aryaman went with Bobby to several promotional events. So much so that during the movie's music album launch, the youngest Deol attracted the attention of the paparazzi and briefly became the talk of the internet. Bobby had previously disclosed that his sons dislike being in the spotlight.

Bobby has earlier revealed, “They are not special. They are normal, they might be my kids, (but) I don’t want them to be carried away with glamour because it can take you away from things. That is why we (Deols) are like that. I was brought up that way. (Also) Boys are shy (and) they don’t want to be clicked (by the paps).”

