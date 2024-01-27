Wow! Bobby Deol aka Abrar celebrates his birthday with the fans, here is the video

MUMBAI: Indeed one name from the induret that is grabbing the attention of the fans all over from last few months is the actor Bobby Deol, the actor who was immensely loved in the recent movie Animal is his character Abrar has been the talk of the town for for his role, the actor who has delivered some great movies and performances over the time is celebrating his birthday today.

Yes our Lord Bobby turned 55 today, we can see many posts and pictures dropped by the fans all over and from the industry people wishing the actor on his special day, and now there is the video getting viral all over the internet where we see the actor is celebrating his birthday with the fans and the media present outside his house.

Also read Happy Birthday! Makers of Kanguva drop Bobby Deol’s dangerous look finally, take a look inside

What we see in this video is the love the fans are showering for the actor and indeed this is the passion of the actor which is making the fans mad about him. We also see a huge organised for the actor with his pictures on top, written ‘Happy Birthday Lord Bobby Deol’

What are your views on this celebration video of the actor Bobby Deol, do share in the comments section below.

On the work front the actor will be next seen in the movie Kanguva, the first look of the actor was today, the movie is jointly backed by UV Creations and Studio Green. In addition to Suriya and Bobby Deol, the film also stars Disha Patani in an important role.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Happy Birthday! Makers of Kanguva drop Bobby Deol’s dangerous look finally, take a look inside