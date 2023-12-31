Wow! Bollywood's Rising Stars: Meet the Fresh Faces Set to Shine in 2024 - Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, and Pashmina Roshan
MUMBAI: Ibrahim Ali Khan – A Nawab's Debut:
Debut Film: Sarzameen (Action Thriller)
Additional Projects: Diler (Romantic Drama), Romantic-Comedy with Khushi Kapoor
Production House: Dharma Productions
Director: Kayoz Irani
Noteworthy: Ibrahim Ali Khan, scion of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, steps into the limelight with his debut in Sarzameen, an action thriller produced by Dharma Productions. With a diverse lineup including a romantic drama and a rom-com, Ibrahim is set to captivate audiences with his versatility.
Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan – Star-Kid Duo:
Film: Yet-to-be-Titled Action-Adventure
Release Date: February 9, 2024
Director: Abhishek Kapoor
Highlight: Rasha Thadani (Raveena Tandon's daughter) and Aaman Devgan (Ajay Devgn and Kajol's nephew) make their Bollywood entry with an action-adventure film directed by Abhishek Kapoor, featuring Ajay Devgn. The film is scheduled for release on February 9, 2024.
Also Read: TV stars who are all set to make their Bollywood debut this year
Shanaya Kapoor – A Debutante Double:
Debut Film: Bedhadak
Upcoming Projects: Student Of The Year 3 (Web Series), Vrushabha (PAN India Debut)
Directors: Karan Johar (SOTY 3), Mohanlal (Vrushabha)
Notable: Shanaya Kapoor steps into Bollywood with Bedhadak, followed by her debut in the Student Of The Year 3 web series. Additionally, she ventures into PAN India cinema with Vrushabha, an epic action entertainer directed by Mohanlal.
Pashmina Roshan – Sequel Sensation:
Debut Film: Ishq Vishk Rebound (Sequel)
Upcoming Film: Untitled Project with Tiger Shroff
Highlight: Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's cousin and Rajesh Roshan's daughter, headlines the sequel Ishq Vishk Rebound. Not stopping there, she embarks on a second film, sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff in an upcoming project.
These budding stars bring a breath of fresh air to Bollywood, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience in 2024.
Also Read: Year Ender! Have a look at some promising debuts this year
Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.
Credit: Pinkvilla
Comments
Add new comment