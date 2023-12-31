Wow! Bollywood's Rising Stars: Meet the Fresh Faces Set to Shine in 2024 - Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, and Pashmina Roshan

As 2023 bids adieu, Bollywood braces for an exciting influx of new talent in 2024. From star kids like Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor to the dynamic duo Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, and the social media sensation Pashmina Roshan - these fresh faces are ready to dazzle the silver screen.
movie_image: 
Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Ibrahim Ali Khan – A Nawab's Debut:

Debut Film: Sarzameen (Action Thriller)

Additional Projects: Diler (Romantic Drama), Romantic-Comedy with Khushi Kapoor

Production House: Dharma Productions

Director: Kayoz Irani

Noteworthy: Ibrahim Ali Khan, scion of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, steps into the limelight with his debut in Sarzameen, an action thriller produced by Dharma Productions. With a diverse lineup including a romantic drama and a rom-com, Ibrahim is set to captivate audiences with his versatility.

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan – Star-Kid Duo:

Film: Yet-to-be-Titled Action-Adventure

Release Date: February 9, 2024

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Highlight: Rasha Thadani (Raveena Tandon's daughter) and Aaman Devgan (Ajay Devgn and Kajol's nephew) make their Bollywood entry with an action-adventure film directed by Abhishek Kapoor, featuring Ajay Devgn. The film is scheduled for release on February 9, 2024.

Shanaya Kapoor – A Debutante Double:

Debut Film: Bedhadak

Upcoming Projects: Student Of The Year 3 (Web Series), Vrushabha (PAN India Debut)

Directors: Karan Johar (SOTY 3), Mohanlal (Vrushabha)

Notable: Shanaya Kapoor steps into Bollywood with Bedhadak, followed by her debut in the Student Of The Year 3 web series. Additionally, she ventures into PAN India cinema with Vrushabha, an epic action entertainer directed by Mohanlal.

Pashmina Roshan – Sequel Sensation:

Debut Film: Ishq Vishk Rebound (Sequel)

Upcoming Film: Untitled Project with Tiger Shroff

Highlight: Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's cousin and Rajesh Roshan's daughter, headlines the sequel Ishq Vishk Rebound. Not stopping there, she embarks on a second film, sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff in an upcoming project.

These budding stars bring a breath of fresh air to Bollywood, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience in 2024.

