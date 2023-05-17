WOW! Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta or Urvashi Rautela; who stole the show on day 1? View Poll Results

MUMBAI: So, the first day of the Cannes 2023 is already over, and four Indian beauties, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, and Urvashi Rautela have walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sara Ali Khan opted to wear Indian attire designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While many people felt that she perfectly represented India at Cannes, a few trolled her.

Manushi Chhillar opted to wear a white gown, and looked gorgeous. Esha Gupta personified hotness in a high-slit off-white gown, and Urvashi Rautela wore a pink gown with alligator design necklace. Well, Urvashi is getting trolled a lot for neck piece.

TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked people about whose look they like the most on Cannes day 1, and the winner is Sara Ali Khan. The Gaslight actress has received 61% of votes. Sara is followed by Manushi and Urvahshi who have received 15% of votes, and Esha has just received 9% of votes. Check out the poll results below...

Now, let’s wait for their other looks.

Sara is reportedly there at the Cannes Film Festival as they are a part of the delegation assembled by Union Minister of State, Dr L. Murugan. Meanwhile, Urvashi is there for the launch of her movie in which she will be seen playing the role of late actress Parveen Babi.

Soon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur will also be seen at the red carpet and we can’t wait for their looks.

