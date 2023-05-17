WOW! Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta or Urvashi Rautela; who stole the show on day 1? View Poll Results

So, the first day of the Cannes 2023 is already over, and four Indian beauties, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, and Urvashi Rautela have walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 19:00
movie_image: 
Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar

MUMBAI: So, the first day of the Cannes 2023 is already over, and four Indian beauties, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, and Urvashi Rautela have walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sara Ali Khan opted to wear Indian attire designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While many people felt that she perfectly represented India at Cannes, a few trolled her.

Also Read: Trolled! Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela looks pretty in pink, but her neck piece fails to impress the netizens, “Matlab Kuch bhi pehan lo fashion k naam par”

Manushi Chhillar opted to wear a white gown, and looked gorgeous. Esha Gupta personified hotness in a high-slit off-white gown, and Urvashi Rautela wore a pink gown with alligator design necklace. Well, Urvashi is getting trolled a lot for neck piece.

TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked people about whose look they like the most on Cannes day 1, and the winner is Sara Ali Khan. The Gaslight actress has received 61% of votes. Sara is followed by Manushi and Urvahshi who have received 15% of votes, and Esha has just received 9% of votes. Check out the poll results below...

Now, let’s wait for their other looks.

Sara is reportedly there at the Cannes Film Festival as they are a part of the delegation assembled by Union Minister of State, Dr L. Murugan. Meanwhile, Urvashi is there for the launch of her movie in which she will be seen playing the role of late actress Parveen Babi.

Soon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur will also be seen at the red carpet and we can’t wait for their looks.

Also Read: WOAH! Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan opts for Indian attire for her debut at Cannes; netizens have mixed response to her look

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sara Ali Khan Manushi Chhillar Esha Gupta Urvashi Rautela Cannes 2023 Cannes Film Festival Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Mrunal Thakur Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Challenge! Sanjot confronts Tavleen, the latter challenges Sanjot
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Cannes 2023: Uff! Mrunal Thakur stuns in a black swimsuit with lace trousers in her first look
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted yesterday saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet...
What? Did Pranali Rathod reveal Harshad Chopda’s real life nickname ? Find out what!
MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Ashwin and Dipti get a shocking news
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Anupamaa: OMG! Maya leaves Anupama in a dilemma as Samar and Dimpy’s marriage functions would take place in the Kapadia mansion
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Wow! SatyaPrem Ki Katha teaser: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer looks like the romantic-musical moviegoers were craving for
MUMBAI :For a very long time, we haven’t seen a romantic drama which has good music. There was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar...
Recent Stories
Mrunal Thakur
Cannes 2023: Uff! Mrunal Thakur stuns in a black swimsuit with lace trousers in her first look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mrunal Thakur
Cannes 2023: Uff! Mrunal Thakur stuns in a black swimsuit with lace trousers in her first look
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
Wow! SatyaPrem Ki Katha teaser: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer looks like the romantic-musical moviegoers were craving for
Yogita Bihani
Exclusive! Yogita Bihani on controversies revolving around The Kerala Story, “Everybody has their opinion”
Salman Khan
Shocking! Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, Read more
Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat
Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat
Aww! Check out the adorable Cannes red carpet moments of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya over the years
Aww! Check out the adorable Cannes red carpet moments of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya over the years