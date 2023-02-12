Wow! Celebrating 12 Years of 'The Dirty Picture': A Cinematic Victory

The Dirty Picture, a movie that redefined Bollywood norms despite several criticism coming its way
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:44
movie_image: 
The Dirty Picture

MUMBAI : As we mark the 12th anniversary of the release of 'The Dirty Picture,' it's time to reflect on the cinematic marvel that not only challenged societal norms but also left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. 

Directed by Milan Luthria, the film featuring Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor made on a modest budget of 30 crores, turned out to be a juggernaut at the box office, raking in an impressive 79 crores domestically and a thumping 116 crores worldwide.

Also Read: Tusshar Kapoor on reports about The Dirty Picture 2, “I have not heard about it” – Exclusive

The financial success of 'The Dirty Picture' was not just about the numbers; it was a testament to the film's gripping narrative and powerful performances. Garnering the status of a "Superhit," the movie secured its place as the 7th highest-grossing film of the year in India and globally on its release.

The IMDb rating of 6.6/10 attests to the film's polarising nature, where its unapologetic portrayal of Silk Smitha's life divided critics and audiences alike. However, the movie's success wasn't confined to the box office; its music, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, struck a chord with the audience. 

'The Dirty Picture' didn't just make waves commercially; it garnered critical acclaim too. The film clinched three filmfare awards with remarkable 28 wins and received 23 nominations across various award ceremonies, solidifying its status as a cinematic masterpiece that pushed boundaries and challenged conventions. 

Also Read: Wow! “The Dirty Picture is a role that changed not just my life but the narrative of the Hindi film heroine” Vidya Balan opens up on her bold role

As we celebrate 12 years of this cinematic gem, 'The Dirty Picture' let us know your views and favourite scenes of the movie in the comments below. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

 
 

Bollywood 12 years Vidya Balan Emraan Hashmi Naseeruddin Shah Tusshar Kapoor Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Savi tries to arrange money for Ninad's treatment
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
MasterChef India Season 8 : Congratulations! Meet the finalists of this season one of them to be crowned as the winner of this season
MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as...
Wow! Priya Banerjee and her mirror selfie game is on point in this new post
MUMBAI: Over the time with her sizzling looks and her acting actress Priya Banerjee has been grabbing the attention of...
Anupamaa: OMG! Shah Family feels concerned about Dimpy's closeness with Titu
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
MUMBAI : Actor Vicky Kaushal is indeed one of the brilliant talents we have in the acting space, the actor with his...
Wow: Pranali Rathod’s statement earrings are every girl’s true gem!
MUMBAI : If there is one piece of jewellery which is easy to wear and is an out and out true investment for a woman, it...
Recent Stories
Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
Animal to Adipurush
Box Office! From Animal to Adipurush: Top 5 highest opening day grosser of 2023
Daana Veera Soora Karna
Must Read! From Daana Veera Soora Karna to Lagaan, movies with longest runtime in Indian Cinema
Silk Smitha
Exciting! Silk Smitha’s biopic announced by Chandrika Ravi on her birth anniversary, check out first look
Suhana Khan
OMG! Suhana Khan opens up on how she copes up with trolls; Says ‘I think actually what helps me ironically…’
Vicky Kaushal
Must read! “The next national award for the actor” netizens on the performance of Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur