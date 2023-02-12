Wow! Celebrating 12 Years of 'The Dirty Picture': A Cinematic Victory

MUMBAI : As we mark the 12th anniversary of the release of 'The Dirty Picture,' it's time to reflect on the cinematic marvel that not only challenged societal norms but also left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry.

Directed by Milan Luthria, the film featuring Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor made on a modest budget of 30 crores, turned out to be a juggernaut at the box office, raking in an impressive 79 crores domestically and a thumping 116 crores worldwide.

The financial success of 'The Dirty Picture' was not just about the numbers; it was a testament to the film's gripping narrative and powerful performances. Garnering the status of a "Superhit," the movie secured its place as the 7th highest-grossing film of the year in India and globally on its release.

The IMDb rating of 6.6/10 attests to the film's polarising nature, where its unapologetic portrayal of Silk Smitha's life divided critics and audiences alike. However, the movie's success wasn't confined to the box office; its music, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, struck a chord with the audience.

'The Dirty Picture' didn't just make waves commercially; it garnered critical acclaim too. The film clinched three filmfare awards with remarkable 28 wins and received 23 nominations across various award ceremonies, solidifying its status as a cinematic masterpiece that pushed boundaries and challenged conventions.

