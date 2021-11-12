WOW! Check out celebs who are also amazing painters

MUMBAI: There are many actors in Bollywood who are not just wooing fans with their acting prowess but also other talents. Speaking of which, there are many in B-town who are also amazing painters.

Though this side of their talent, given their busy schedules, doesn't allow for too much indulgence when it does, just like in their films, the actors give it their all here too.

ALSO READ: OMG! Check out the list of Bollywood stars who fell in love with their fans

Take a look at some Bollywood actors who are painters too.

Wamiqa Gabbi: Not many know that the actor is a wonderful painter too. She is totally self-taught. She hopes she can find the time to learn the art professionally someday but until then there is no stopping her from indulging in colours and paintbrushes. A lesser-known fact about the actor is that she always carries a set of sketch pencils in her bag. Her biggest realization that this is something she is actually good at came on the sets of her film Godha when, out of the blue, she sketched a picture of her father. The outcome was brilliant and she gifted it as a token of her love and appreciation for him on Father's Day. Painting is a meditative process for her, one that she constantly looks forward to.

Sonakshi Sinha: Her love for exploring faces has gotten her to explore her passion for sketching time and again. Every face tells a story and through her art, Sonakshi is creating visual stories. The beauty of each one of her creations is that she hopes no two stories are the same, that each person viewing her work will perceive her art differently. She has auctioned some of her artwork to raise funds for daily wage earners as well.

Tara Sutaria: Monsoon is that time of the year when Tara loves to indulge in her love for charcoal painting. The first time she revealed her talent on Instagram, many were surprised because the sheer finesse of the artwork didn't seem amateur at all. It looked like the work of a thorough professional. That's what the comments on her post read.

Siddhant Chaturvedi: Taking to his Instagram, he recently shared a picture of himself, a palette in hand, painting a serene image on the canvas. No sooner did the post hit his gram, double taps began to pour in for the actor. A fan went to the extent of calling him Leonardo Da Vinci, the popular Italian painter.

Salman Khan: More than once cameras have caught the actor bringing a painting to life effortlessly. If rumours are to be believed, the actor has a huge collection of his artwork in his Panvel bungalow. Just like his films, there is an ardent fan base for his paintings too which are sold for lakhs and crores. The amount fetched from the auctions goes into the funds of his NGO "Being Human".

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: How to Get Toned Arms Like Bollywood Celebrities

CREDIT: DNAINDIA