Wow! Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s STUNNING lehenga looks

MUMBAI : Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor surely knows how to steal the hearts of her fans with her ravishing lehenga looks. Well, it is not hidden from anyone that Janhvi loves to wear lehengas and traditional attire. The actress pulls off even the most opulent, intricately embroidered statement lehenga sets and saris with grace and panache. Whether it's her off-duty suits or her dressy traditional wear, she's always given us looks to remember. We decided to take stock of some of her best lehenga looks that you should definitely be taking note of.

1) She was seen dressed in shades of glazed gold and scarlet. It was a heavily embellished lehenga paired with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline. To match her look, she wore a red dupatta bearing a gold embroidered border.

2) Janhvi was seen in a wine-coloured heavily embellished lehenga paired with a matching blouse.

3) The actress was seen in a gold lehenga with a mirror design. Her dupatta was outlined with a green border.

4) She was seen in this beautiful pink lehenga, which was embroidered with a silver design.

5) The Dhakak star was seen in a pink and violet printed lehenga.

6) The actress chose a gold Manish Malhotra lehenga paired with a strappy blouse and a matching dupatta. The lehenga was crafted using ultra soft tissue with mesh patterns running on the gamut on the skirt.

7) Janhvi opted for a rose gold lehenga embellished with rose gold and silver beads. She matched her looks with a crystal-studded blouse that was dotted with a pop of green gems.

8) Janhvi turned heads in a wine-coloured lehenga with a spaghetti halter blouse. The skirt featured embellishments around the waist and had a flowy silhouette.

9) She wore this beautiful pink printed lehenga matched with a white dupatta. To enhance her look, she wore a piece of heavy jewelry.

10) Janhvi sent social media into a tizzy after she posted a few pictures wearing a beautiful designer lehenga. She paired the lehenga with a sheer dupatta, a neckpiece embellished with blue stones, and a stone ring.

