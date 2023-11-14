Wow! Check out Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali bash in Los Angeles with hubby Nick Jonas

MUMBAI : Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful Indian actresses. Not just in India, but she has made a career internationally as well, and has been proving her mettle with each and every role. The actress who turns 41 today has a massive fan following not just in India but internationally too. Her elegance, style and strong persona never fails to impress her fans.

Priyanka celebrated Diwali 2023 in the US with her hubby Nick Jonas and threw a lavish party for her friends and family in Los Angeles.

Priyanka looked stunning in a maroon swede lehenga with sindoor and diamond jewelry and her hair tied in a neat bun.

She added red roses in her hair and a red bindi with red lipstick to add more drama to her look. Nick wore a printed jacket with an all white Indian traditional suit.

Nick’s brother Joe Jonas wore a royal blue sequinned Kurta pajama. He was recently in the news for his divorce with wife Sophie Turner.

Priyanka and Nick looked like a couple in love as they arrived hand in hand and mingled with the guests.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the new season of Citadel and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara.

