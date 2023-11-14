Wow! Check out Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali bash in Los Angeles with hubby Nick Jonas

The actress who turns 41 today has a massive fan following not just in India but internationally too. Her elegance, style and strong persona never fails to impress her fans.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/14/2023 - 16:06
movie_image: 
Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI : Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful Indian actresses. Not just in India, but she has made a career internationally as well, and has been proving her mettle with each and every role. The actress who turns 41 today has a massive fan following not just in India but internationally too. Her elegance, style and strong persona never fails to impress her fans. 

Also Read-WHAT! Is Priyanka Chopra heading towards South; to star opposite Jr NTR? Here’s how netizens have reacted to the reports

Priyanka celebrated Diwali 2023 in the US with her hubby Nick Jonas and threw a lavish party for her friends and family in Los Angeles. 

Priyanka looked stunning in a maroon swede lehenga with sindoor and diamond jewelry and her hair tied in a neat bun.

pasted_image_02.png

She added red roses in her hair and a red bindi with red lipstick to add more drama to her look. Nick wore a printed jacket with an all white Indian traditional suit.

pasted_image_03.png

Nick’s brother Joe Jonas wore a royal blue sequinned Kurta pajama. He was recently in the news for his divorce with wife Sophie Turner.

pasted_image_04.png

Priyanka and Nick looked like a couple in love as they arrived hand in hand and mingled with the guests.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the new season of Citadel and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal

 

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Jee Le Zara The Sky Is Pink Bajirao Mastani Don 2 Mary Kom Barfi Don Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/14/2023 - 16:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Choti Sarrdarani’s Nirbhay Thakur bags Shashi Sumeet Production’s Next for Colors opposite Shagun Pandey!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: What! Satya’s shocking revelation
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Exciting! Kapil Sharma announces new show with his cast from The Kapil Sharma Show, but it won’t come on TV; here is where you can watch the show
MUMBAI : Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has...
Isha Malviya requests bigg boss to get Samarth in Dil room, bigg boss calls out Samarth for his double standards
MUMBAI : Isha Malviya recently received an emotional message on Diwali by her mother and father. They were not only...
Wow! Check out Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali bash in Los Angeles with hubby Nick Jonas
MUMBAI : Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful Indian actresses. Not just in India, but she has made a career...
Quotes from Sony SAB artists on Children’s Day
MUMBAI: 14th November is celebrated as Children’s Day across the country in loving memory of India’s first prime...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Wow! Check out Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali bash in Los Angeles with hubby Nick Jonas
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tiger 3
Must read! Aatish from Tiger 3 or Jim from Pathaan, who is your favourite Spy verse villain
Khushali Kumar
Hawwt! Here are the times Starfish actress Khushali Kumar raised temperature with her hotness
Salman Khan
Box office! Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 crossed the 100 crore mark on Day 2, check out the collections
Rasha
Wow! Rasha Thadani's holy trip to Kedarnath with her mom Raveena Tandon is grabbing the attention
Badsha
What! Badshah reacts to his dating rumors with Mrunal Thakur, read on to know what he said
Tara
Must read! Here's what we know about Tara Sutaria's ex - boyfriend Aadar Jain's new beau, Alekha Advani