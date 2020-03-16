Wow! Check out some of the fitness pictures of actress Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry, right from the very first movie the actress has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

How can we forget the amazing transformation of the actress right from the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha till now? The actress has been the talk of the town for her transformation and she is indeed one of the major inspirations when it comes to fitness.

We have seen many pictures and videos of the actress which have indeed given some major fitness and workout motivation to the fans.

Having said that today let us have a look at some of the amazing fitness and gym pictures of the actress which have not only set social media on fire but are giving some major workout goals.

Also read (Must Read! Bhumi Pednekar explains why she deserves to play a lesbian woman in Badhaai Do)

Looking at these workout pictures we won't be wrong in saying that actress Bhumi Pednekar is one of the major names from the B-Town who can be looked up to when it comes to fitness. She definitely knows to Grab the attention of the fans with her workout posts. Also, these pictures of the actress reflect her passion for fitness and workout.

What are your views on these fitness pictures of the actress Bhumi Pednekar and how will you rate her in terms of workout and fitness, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Shocking! Milind Soman gets trolled for his latest pictures with wife Ankita Konwar; netizens call them “Father-daughter Jodi”)