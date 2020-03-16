Shocking! Milind Soman gets trolled for his latest pictures with wife Ankita Konwar, netizens are calling Father daughter Jodi

MUMBAI: Actor Milind Soman is one such name who is known not only for his amazing acting contribution but also for his fitness. Over the time we have seen some beautiful acting contributions coming from the side of the actor and winning the hearts of the fans.

No doubt not only with his movies the actor has grabbed the attention of the fans with his fitness too. He is considered as one of the fittest actors in B Town. Recently we have seen a few pictures of an actor which are floating around social media with his wife Ankita Konwar which defines nothing but love.

These pictures are indeed getting some great comments from the fans and some major couple goals, but there are few people who are not liking these pictures of this Jodi and are trolling the actor with his wife.

Check out the comments coming from the side of netizens

As we can see the netizens are calling this pair the father and daughter jodi, whereas many are saying that these pictures does not speak about love but money.

What are your views on these beautiful pictures of the actor Milind Soman with his wife Ankita Konwar which is defining love and also on these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

