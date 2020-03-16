Shocking! Milind Soman gets trolled for his latest pictures with wife Ankita Konwar, netizens are calling Father daughter Jodi

Milind Soman is getting some unhealthy comments on his latest pictures with his wife Ankita Konwar, netizens are calling ‘the pair is like father and daughter’

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 12:09
movie_image: 
Shocking! Milind Soman gets trolled for his latest pictures with wife Ankita Konwar, netizens are calling Father daughter Jodi

MUMBAI: Actor Milind Soman is one such name who is known not only for his amazing acting contribution but also for his fitness. Over the time we have seen some beautiful acting contributions coming from the side of the actor and winning the hearts of the fans.

No doubt not only with his movies the actor has grabbed the attention of the fans with his fitness too. He is considered as one of the fittest actors in B Town. Recently we have seen a few pictures of an actor which are floating around social media with his wife Ankita Konwar which defines nothing but love.

These pictures are indeed getting some great comments from the fans and some major couple goals, but there are few people who are not liking these pictures of this Jodi and are trolling the actor with his wife.

Check out the comments coming from the side of netizens

ALSO READ – (Shocking! The Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker received a death threat through an anonymous note)

As we can see the netizens are calling this pair the father and daughter jodi, whereas many are saying that these pictures does not speak about love but money.

What are your views on these beautiful pictures of the actor Milind Soman with his wife Ankita Konwar which is defining love and also on these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “Uniqueness is something I look forward to” Amruta Subhash on choosing projects )

Ankita Konwar Milind Soman MILIND SOMAN FANS MILIND SOMAN TROLL BOLLYWOOD FIT JODI Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 12:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Emotional! Shehnaaz Gill’s THIS gesture while signing an autograph for a fan will melt your heart
MUMBAI: All eyes on Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan...
Kundali Bhaya: What! Arjun Suryvanshi is soon to become a cricketer, will he continue the legacy of Karan Luthra?
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produce Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of...
Wow! Rajpal Yadav completes 25 years in industry, team 'What's Up Buddy' wishes the actor
MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting contribution actor Rajpal Yadav has been winning the hearts of the fans,...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Krish gives a STERN warning to Ram, threatens him to take legal action against him in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming track.  We have seen how Ram...
Shocking! Milind Soman gets trolled for his latest pictures with wife Ankita Konwar, netizens are calling Father daughter Jodi
MUMBAI: Actor Milind Soman is one such name who is known not only for his amazing acting contribution but also for his...
Congratulations! Thor actor Tom Hiddleston to welcome his first child with Zawe Ashton
MUMBAI: Tom Hiddleston and his fiance Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child together. A source confirmed that the...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Milind Soman gets trolled for his latest pictures with wife Ankita Konwar, netizens are calling Father daughter Jodi
Shocking! Milind Soman gets trolled for his latest pictures with wife Ankita Konwar, netizens are calling Father daughter Jodi
Latest Video