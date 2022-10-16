WOW! Check out the actresses with moles and their astrological significance

MUMBAI: It is undeniable that beauty spots or moles add to the beauty and charm of a person. Even many Bollywood actresses have beautiful moles which they flaunt boldly. It has become an obsession, so much so that the timeless actress Rekha has an artificial mole above her upper lip. But there are a few other Bollywood actresses who have natural beauty spots. Let’s see what these spots signify.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has a mole on the left part of her chin. Reportedly, a mole on the left side signifies that he/she is completely honest and blunt.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has a noticeable beauty spot on the right side of her forehead. Sources say that it signifies that the person will be married to a beautiful person. Well that certainly came true, didn’t it?

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma also has a mole on her chin, close to her jawline. This suggests that the person is affectionate and caring.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has a very obvious beauty spot right under her lower lip. This is suggestive that those with a mole under their lower lip will have an interest in theatre.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has a mole above her lip. This means that a person is a foodie by nature and also seeks the finer things in life.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara's mole is indeed one of the highlights of her beauty. She has a mole right in between her lips and nose, in the middle. This person is warm and accepted by people.

These are just some actresses with moles and their astrological significance. What do you think of this? Also, if you have a mole/beauty spot, what does it signify for you? Tell us in the comments below.

Credits : BollywoodLife