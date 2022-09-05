Wow! Check out the fees charged by the cast of movie Ek Villain Returns

From John Abraham to Disha Patani, check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Ek Villain Returns
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 16:14
movie_image: 
Ek Villain

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie has got all the attention because it is a sequel of one of the most successful films of 2014 titled Ek Villain which had Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading role.

The sequel will be also directed by Mohit Suri, we have seen the movie making headline for different reasons but today let us have a look and the fees which are charged by the cast of the movie

John Abraham

leading man of the movie John Abraham is no doubt will be seen in a never seen before character in the movie, as per reports actor John Abraham has taken around Rs. 5 to 7 crore for his character in the movie

Arjun Kapoor

As we all know Aditya Roy Kapoor was suppose to be a part of the movie but later actor Arjun Kapoor replaced the actor, and as per reports it is said that the actor is taking around Rs. 4 crore for his character in the movie

ALSO READ – (Superb! The shooting of Ek Villain Returns is now complete)

Disha Patani

The national Crush of the country and also one of the most loved actress is Disha Patani, reportedly it is said the actress Disha Patani has taken around Rs. 7 crore for her character in the movie

Tara Sutaria

One of the beauties of Bollywood industry is actress Tara Sutaria, no doubt with her beautiful looks and her acting, she has made a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans. It is said that actress Tara Sutaria has taken around Rs. 2 crore for her character in the movie.

Well these are the tentative fees as per the sources which are taken by the cast of the movie Ek villain Returns, what are your views on this and how much excited are you for a movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Oh NO! Times when Katrina felt awkward with Salman Khan’s THIS gesture on a singing reality show)


 

EK Villain Returns John Abraham Arjun Kapoor Disha Patani Tara Sutaria Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 16:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Too Hot to Handle! Rashami Desai stuns netizens in a super-sexy Royal blue outfit
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
AWW! Ram says 'I LOVE YOU' to Priya, will she respond to his confession in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on the small screens. The show has witnessed several...
Oh No! Aryan and Imlie terribly fail at trying out this trend, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
EXCLUSIVE! TejRan to grace the stage of Khatra Khatra Khatra for the first time
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of...
EXCLUSIVE: To showcase a character holding a lot of angst and yet come across positively is quite challenging: Gunjan Bhatia on experience shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, bond with Shabir Ahluwalia and much more…
MUMBAI: Gunjan Bhatia is one of the most talented actresses our television industry can boast of.She has been seen in...
TC AWARDS! We award Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundrra and Vikas Gupta for excelling in the reality shows, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another Tc awards. This time the category for the same is for personalities who have...
Recent Stories
Scary! Priyanka Chopra revealed she got frightened when a stranger started starring her from her balcony, scroll down to know mo
Scary! Priyanka Chopra revealed she got frightened when a stranger started starring her from her balcony, scroll down to know more
Latest Video