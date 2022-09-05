Wow! Check out the fees charged by the cast of movie Ek Villain Returns

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie has got all the attention because it is a sequel of one of the most successful films of 2014 titled Ek Villain which had Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading role.

The sequel will be also directed by Mohit Suri, we have seen the movie making headline for different reasons but today let us have a look and the fees which are charged by the cast of the movie

John Abraham

leading man of the movie John Abraham is no doubt will be seen in a never seen before character in the movie, as per reports actor John Abraham has taken around Rs. 5 to 7 crore for his character in the movie

Arjun Kapoor

As we all know Aditya Roy Kapoor was suppose to be a part of the movie but later actor Arjun Kapoor replaced the actor, and as per reports it is said that the actor is taking around Rs. 4 crore for his character in the movie

Disha Patani

The national Crush of the country and also one of the most loved actress is Disha Patani, reportedly it is said the actress Disha Patani has taken around Rs. 7 crore for her character in the movie

Tara Sutaria

One of the beauties of Bollywood industry is actress Tara Sutaria, no doubt with her beautiful looks and her acting, she has made a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans. It is said that actress Tara Sutaria has taken around Rs. 2 crore for her character in the movie.

