Wow! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Ponniyin Selvan 1

Upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan 1 is already creating a strong buzz all over the social media and today let us have a look at the fees charged by the cast of the movie

Ponniyin Selvan 1

MUMBAI : Ponniyin Selvan 1 which has an amazing cast like Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha in the leading role is already creating strong buzz all over the social media. Ever since the trailer was out the fans are really looking forward to see this magnum opus spectacle.

No doubt we cannot take our eyes of their visuals and the scale of the movie which are shown in the trailer itself and the fans are really looking forward to the movie. Having said that, today let us have a look at the fees charged by a cast of the movie Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The beauty queen of Bollywood Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is no doubt winning the heart of the millions with her amazing looks and acting skills, no doubt it was a treat to watch the actress in the trailer and we are looking forward to see the actress in the movie where she will be seen playing the princess Nandini, reportedly she has taken around 10 crore for movie.

Chiyaan Vikram

How can we forget the actor Chiyaan Vikram who is known for his popular movies like Aparichit and I, recently the actor was seen in love in the movie Cobra, reportedly the actor has taken around 12  crore for the movie

Trisha

Trisha is one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood Industry that she was seen in the movie Khatta Meetha along with the actor Akshay Kumar, reportedly she has taken around 2 crore for the movie.

Karthi

After the blockbuster Kaithi, the actor Karthi is now all set to be seen in a never seen before avatar in this movie and reportedly has taken around 5 crore for the movie.

Jayam Ravi

We have seen and loved the actor Jayam Ravi in his projects and we look forward to see what he has to offer in this upcoming movie, and the report says that he has taken around 8 crore for the movie.

Well these are some beautiful casts of the movie Ponniyin Selvan 1 with their fees charged, what are your views on these numbers and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 19:19

