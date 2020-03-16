Wow! Check out this unseen audition video of Fatima Sana Shaikh for Dangal

We loved Fatima Sana Shaikh in Dangal. Today, let us have a look at the first-ever audition clip of the actress for her movie Dangal.
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal

MUMBAI: Fatima Sana Shaikh is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood. We have seen some beautiful characters of hers getting all the love from the fans. How can we forget her performance in Dangal with Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra? 

She shot to fame after that. The movie was a game changer for her. But do you know the struggle behind her bagging that particular character? 

Having said that, let us have a look at an unseen and rare audition clip of Fatima Sana Shaikh for the movie Dangal.

ALSO READ – (Fatima Sana Shaikh says she believes acting is all about reacting)

As we can see in this video, the actress is giving her introduction in this audition clip and explaining how she became a part of the movie. No doubt it is because of her hard work and dedication that she has become a big name in the industry today. 

What are your views on Fatima Sana Shaikh and this audition clip? Let us know in the comments section below. 

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the Netflix show Ajeeb Daastaans, and she will next be seen in the Netflix movie Thar. She also has the movie Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Throwback! Madhuri Dixit had an epic reply about being paid more than Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun)

