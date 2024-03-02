Wow! Crakk trailer gets UA certificate, here's the duration of the trailer

As per the reports, the trailer of the movie Crakk has been locked. Here are the details of the trailer.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 18:27
Crakk

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Crakk is raising anticipation among the fans all over. The movie that has Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson and Arjun Rampal is directed by Aditya Datt. Well earlier we have seen the teaser of the movie and it got lot of love from the fans all over. The teaser teased that the movie is going to be a rollercoaster ride of fun and thrill where the cast are chasing for the prize in a game.

Well, what we saw in teaser is the great stunts of actor Vidyut Jammwal and we looking forward to see more of the glimpse of the movie. Later we have seen the great songs from the movie Crakk where we have seen sizzling chemistry between Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi. And now for all the fans all over, here is the news about the trailer. As per the reports and news all over the trailer of the movie has been locked and the trailer has been certified as UA certificate, and reportedly the trailer of the movie is about 2 minutes 33 seconds.

Also read- Vidyut, Arjun, Jacqueline to star in extreme sports action film 'Crakk'

No doubt we are waiting to see more of the action, stunts and romance and the glimpse of all in the trailer, and we look forward to the trailer day of the movie. Reportedly, it is also said that the trailer of the movie can be out next week.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie Crakk? Do share in the comment section below.

Directed by Aditya Datt, the movie Crakk is produced by Vidyut Jammwal under Action Hero Films. It stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, and Arjun Rampal. It is billed as the first-ever extreme sports action film in India.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

Also read- Song Out! New song Jeena Haraam from Crakk is out and the audience is going crazy listening to it

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 18:27

