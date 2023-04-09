Wow! This cute click of trio Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan creates quite a buzz, fans express their excitement

MUMBAI: The lead pair of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2020), Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, were once rumored to be in a relationship a few years ago. Their romantic link gained attention after Sara confessed her crush on Kartik during her appearance on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee with Karan.

Also read - Wow! Sunny Singh opens up about his bond with Kartik Aaryan

Subsequently, leaked pictures of the two on vacation further fueled the speculation. Despite the rumored breakup, Kartik and Sara have maintained a friendly and cordial relationship, often exchanging warm greetings during public events.

Recently, they crossed paths again at the success party for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2, highlighting their amicable association. Now, a picture of the former couple, joined by Kriti Sanon, has surfaced on the internet, piquing the interest of fans.

On September 2, a grand celebration was organized in Mumbai to commemorate the phenomenal success of the recent blockbuster Gadar 2. The star-studded event saw the presence of Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, along with numerous other Bollywood personalities.

A photograph capturing the trio together from that night has been widely circulated on social media, stirring excitement among fans. They've enthusiastically labeled them the new trio in the industry and are fervently requesting for them to be cast together in an upcoming movie. Have a look:

At the party, Kartik Aaryan was spotted in a stylish brown shirt and black pants, exuding a dapper look. He engaged in conversations and posed with Salman Khan, and the two actors even had a moment in front of the paparazzi.

Kartik warmly greeted Sara Ali Khan with a hug as she arrived at the venue, accompanied by her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Later, Kartik, Sara, and Kriti Sanon were seen leaving the event together, engaging in a lighthearted conversation as they headed towards their respective cars. Their camaraderie and interactions at the event have drawn the attention of fans.

Also read - Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media

On the work front, Kartik is currently engaged in filming Chandu Champion, slated for release next year. Kriti is set to appear in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff, which is scheduled to hit theaters next month. Sara is collaborating with Aditya Roy Kapur for Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla





