Wow! Deepika Padukone didn't make most of the opportunity working with Hrithik Roshan for Fighter, deets inside

MUMBAI: The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about the new film and can't wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. Given that this is India's first-ever aerial action entertainer, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the movie.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the trailer and a few songs from the movie, all of it created a wave of appreciation and excitement as the audience loved it very much.

Now the cast of the movie got in touch with media where Deepika Padukone was asked about her experience working with Hrithik Roshan.

To this, Deepika Padukone Said, "Everything that we know about his craft, his honesty, his process, it is that and a lot more. The lot more is what I experienced working with him. I don't think I've come across any actor (like Hrithik). He keeps thinking about this (whatever is at the present moment), every line, every moment, and yet so effortless. I think what we both were able to do was be honest with each other...it is very special when you find another actor contributing the same thing."

Adding further to her experience she said, "Most importantly I think I've learnt a lot from him. I don't think I extracted his brain enough. I think there was an opportunity, because I'm very shy so I think imposed a lot of questions, when I had the opportunity but I didn't make the most of it."

