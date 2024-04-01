Wow! Deepika Padukone Reveals Romantic Getaway Details with Ranveer Singh on 5th Wedding Anniversary

MUMBAI: In a recent interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika Padukone candidly shared details about her romantic getaway with husband Ranveer Singh on their fifth wedding anniversary. The celebrated couple, marking five years of marital bliss in November, chose Belgium as the backdrop for their special celebration, captivating fans with glimpses of their intimate moments.

Acknowledging the challenges of maintaining privacy in the age of social media, Deepika expressed that complete discretion during travel has become increasingly difficult. Despite this, the duo managed to find serene moments, blending quietude with occasional recognition for their work. Deepika remarked, "With social media and the way that content is transcending borders, it's no longer possible to be discreet when we travel. But we still managed to find quiet moments. Of course, no one is complaining if we get recognised overseas for our work. It's always nice."

Reflecting on the evolution of their relationship, Deepika shared insights into the captivating journey with Ranveer Singh. In the initial phases, they were like "two opposite poles," each bringing unique qualities to the union. She remarked, "We’ve picked up each other’s traits, learnt from each other and grown together." Emphasising the importance of spending quality time as a couple, Deepika highlighted the joy of uniting with their parents and sisters, creating a bond encompassing all eight members.

In a heartwarming Instagram post on November 15, Ranveer Singh commemorated their 5th anniversary with a delightful picture of a riverside kiss in Brussels. The caption, "5 of (infinite sign)! @deepikapadukone," and a cascade of red heart emojis encapsulated the love-filled moment.

Looking ahead, the power couple is set to share the screen in Rohit Shetty's cop film, "Singham Again," featuring an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff, slated for release on August 15, 2024. Ranveer Singh is also gearing up for the third instalment of "Don."

Deepika Padukone, portraying Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in the upcoming movie "Fighter" alongside Hrithik Roshan, is also part of Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2898 AD," starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, she has "The Intern" in the pipeline, with reports hinting at filming commencing later this year.

As the dynamic couple continues to weave their story in both personal and professional realms, fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses into their journey of love and success.

Credit: Pinkvilla