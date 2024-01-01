Wow! Dia Mirza: From Running Away at 5 to Bollywood Stardom - A Journey of Resilience and Triumph

MUMBAI: Dia Mirza, the celebrated Bollywood actress and former Miss Asia Pacific International (2000), has a captivating life story that spans resilience, triumph, and the pursuit of dreams. Born to a Bengali mother and a German father, Dia's journey to stardom is a testament to her determination and talent.

Dia Mirza's early life was marked by a significant event at the tender age of 5 when she ran away from home after a disagreement with her father. The incident led to a heartfelt promise from her father, vowing never to get angry with her again. Before entering the film industry, Dia worked as a marketing executive in a media firm, earning a salary of Rs 5,000.

Born in Hyderabad, Dia's father, Frank Handrich is a multifaceted personality—a German graphics and industrial fair designer, architect, artist, and interior designer. Her mother, Deepa, is a Bengali interior designer and landscaper. Dia's parents divorced when she was four-and-a-half years old, and her mother later married Ahmed Mirza, a Muslim man from Hyderabad. After this union, Dia adopted her stepfather's surname, and despite his passing in 2004, she continued to carry it as a tribute.

Dia Mirza's entry into Bollywood was nothing short of spectacular. Her debut film, 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' (2001), alongside R Madhavan, catapulted her to fame. The romantic drama, which is considered one of Bollywood's best in the genre, showcased Dia's talent and earned her the tag of the 'perfect girlfriend.' Subsequently, she graced the silver screen in films like 'Deewanapan,' 'Tumko Na Bhool Payenge,' 'Dum,' 'Parineeta,' 'Lage Raho Munnabhai,' and 'Sanju,' leaving an indelible mark with each performance.

Beyond her cinematic journey, Dia Mirza found happiness in her personal life. After a separation from her first husband, Dia embraced a second marriage with Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. In July 2021, she joyfully announced the arrival of her baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Dia Mirza also plays a significant role in the life of her stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi, from Vaibhav Rekhi's previous marriage.

Dia Mirza's life story exemplifies resilience, determination, and the pursuit of dreams, making her an inspiration for many aspiring talents in the film industry.

