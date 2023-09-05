WOW! Did groom-to-be Raghav Chadha confirm his wedding with Parineeti Chopra?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. Recently, while interacting with the paparazzi Raghav kind of confirmed the wedding.
Raghav Chadha

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. A couple of days ago, it was reported that they will be getting engaged in Delhi on 13th May 2023, and it looks like the reports might turn out to be true.

Parineeti along with Raghav and her brother was earlier today spotted at Mumbai leaving for Delhi, and the couple was also spotted at Delhi airport. Well, they have been ignoring questions about the wedding, but today, Raghav Chadha kind of confirmed the marriage.

Also Read: Shocking! Amid the rumours of engagement on 13 May, Parineeti Chopra once again ignores question about marriage

So, just like Mumbai, the paparazzi spotted Parineeti and Raghav at the Delhi airport as well. When one of the paparazzi asked Parineeti and Raghav if they would invite them to the wedding, the latter laughed and replied, “Nai media nahi.”

Well, with this reply of Raghav, everyone is guessing that maybe the wedding will happen soon and as the politician said, no media will be invited.

There were even reports that Parineeti and Raghav are already engaged because the actress was seen wearing a ring. Now, whether they are engaged or getting married soon, only the couple can tell us.

Meanwhile, the reports of their wedding started doing the rounds after Parineeti and Raghav were spotted together at a dinner. Soon, there were multiple reports about how they started dating, and an old video of Parineeti from an interview went viral in which she is saying that she will never get married to a politician.

Well, let’s hope that soon they officially make an announcement about the wedding.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra's house; netizens say, "Bridal lehenga ke liye design dekhne aayi thi"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

