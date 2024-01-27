Wow! Did you know Dilip Prabhavalkar who played Mahatma Gandhi in Lage Raho Munna Bhai also had a cameo in the same movie playing THIS character?

MUMBAI: Movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai I indeed one of the most loved movies, till today when we see the movie we love to see it all over, the movie was loved for its great content and the message of humanity with the context of History, the movie that had Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Vidya Balan, Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead is directed by Rajkumar HIrani.

Indeed till today the movie is considered as one of the best movies of the industry, how can we forget the actor Dilip Prabhavalkar who played Mahatma Gandhi in the movie and was loved by the fans, no doubt it was the brilliance of the actor that hooked every one and was loving the role, well do you know the actor also played some role in the same movie.

Yes you heard right, actor Dilip Prabhavalkar was playing Mahatma Gandhi and the actor was seen playing a flower delivery man later in the same movie, here is the scene.

Also read - Astonishing! Sanjay Dutt makes revelations about his past life, claims to be a king who murdered his wife and her lover

Well, it was an uncommon thing we have come across and mostly many of us do not know that the same actor Dilip Prabhavalkar played the guy who delivers flowers in the later part of the movie.

How many knew about this, and on the performance of the actor? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Well the fans are now eagerly waiting for the 3rd part of the movie but there is no update as of now.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Throwback! The time when Sanjay Dutt was so high on drugs, he woke up hungry two days later