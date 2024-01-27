Wow! Did you know Dilip Prabhavalkar who played Mahatma Gandhi in Lage Raho Munna Bhai also had a cameo in the same movie playing THIS character?

We came across this amazing piece of information with regards to the actor Dilip Prabhavalkar who played Mahatma Gandhi in the movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai where he played another character as well
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Dilip

MUMBAI: Movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai I indeed one of the most loved movies, till today when we see the movie we love to see it all over, the movie was loved for its great content and the message of humanity with the context of History, the movie that had Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Vidya Balan, Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead is directed by Rajkumar HIrani.

Indeed till today the movie is considered as one of the best movies of the industry, how can we forget the actor Dilip Prabhavalkar who played Mahatma Gandhi in the movie and was loved by the fans, no doubt it was the brilliance of the actor that hooked every one and was loving the role, well do you know the actor also played some role in the same movie.

Yes you heard right, actor Dilip Prabhavalkar was playing Mahatma Gandhi and the actor was seen playing a flower delivery man later in the same movie, here is the scene.

Also read - Astonishing! Sanjay Dutt makes revelations about his past life, claims to be a king who murdered his wife and her lover

Well, it was an uncommon thing we have come across and mostly many of us do not know that the same actor Dilip Prabhavalkar played the guy who delivers flowers in the later part of the movie.

How many knew about this, and on the performance of the actor? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Well the fans are now eagerly waiting for the 3rd part of the movie but there is no update as of now.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Throwback! The time when Sanjay Dutt was so high on drugs, he woke up hungry two days later

Dilip Prabhavalkar Lage Raho Munna Bhai Sanjay Dutt Arshad Warsi Boman Irani Vidya Balan Rajkumar Hirani Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/27/2024 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Saurabh
Must read! Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva expresses his disapproval of the film’s definition of ‘alpha male’; Says ‘The story doesn’t progress…’
Hrithik
What! This actor was considered for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai instead of Hrithik Roshan, here's how he ended up with the role
Shahid
Uh Oh! Shahid Kapoor’s decision of rejecting THIS Aamir Khan film brought him immense regret till today
Alia Bhatt
OMG! From Alia Bhatt to Apeksha Porwal: 5 actresses who have portrayed bold roles of sex slavery and prostitution in their projects
Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor
Interesting! Here's a treat for all Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor fans, here's a glimpse from their days if acting school
Rani Mukerji
Must read! Rani Mukerji hopes to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for a film, read more