Wow! Did you know Disha Patani's mother is a health inspector? Her photos have gone viral on social media

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Her acting skills have earned her accolades. She is also known for being a fitness enthusiast.

The actress was last seen on big screen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Disha Patani often shares her gorgeous pictures on Instagram flaunting her sexy bikini body. However, this time it is not Disha, but her mother Padma Patani whose pictures have taken social media by storm.

Disha Patani's mother Padma Patani is a health inspector. The actress posted a picture of her with her mother on her Instagram timeline on the occasion of Mother's Day in 2017. "Love you mommy! Thank you for loving me unconditionally "happy Mother's Day" Disha had captioned the photo. Disha's parents Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani completed 31 years of togetherness in February 2021. Disha's sister Khushboo Patani, who is in Indian Army, had shared a social media post wishing them on their wedding anniversary. @padmapatni @patanijagdish wishing you a very happy marriage anniversary. Mom and dad thanks for being there . Life is good because it has you both. wishing you successful 31 years of marriage enjoy (sic)."

The actress prefers not to share photos of her mother Padma Patani or for that matter her family members. So, when the diva shared her mother's photos, her fans could not control themselves and started drawing comparisons between the actress and her mother. Social media users praised her mother for her flawless beauty and simplicity.

Check out some pictures here.

