Disha Patani looks stunning in this BTS video from Radhe

MUMBAI: Salman Khan starrer action trailer Radhe is the talk of the town and upon its release, the fans are not keeping calm but are eagerly waiting for the movie ever since 3 day was out, after trailer songs of the movie like Seeti Maar and Dil De Diya was immensely loved by the fans, both the leads Salman Khan and Disha Patani attracting the positive comments for their work in the songs.

Today we have come across an amazing video of the actress Disha Patani where she looked hot in the BTS video from the title track of Radhe. Grabbing all the attention of the fans, she indeed defined hotness and looks stunning in this video and we really cannot take our eyes off the actress in this video.

Have a look

The title track of Radhe released earlier today and is already getting love from the fans all over.

Here is the song

What are your views on the title song Radhe and the actor Salman Khan and Disha Patani ? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe is all set for its digital premiere on this Eid 13th May 2021, it will premiere on OTT platform, Zee5 and Zeeplex with the concept of pay-per-view, and at the same time it will hit big screens on the same day wherever the cinema halls are open.

