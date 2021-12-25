WOW! Did you know these actresses had secret messages in their wedding dresses?

MUMBAI: Celebrity weddings have always grabbed the eyeballs of people. From the guest list to the venue to their outfits, fans are always curious to know about the wedding details of their favourite celebrities. In fact, the bridal outfits that celebrities wear on their special day are a huge fashion inspiration for fans. Each and every detail of their wedding outfits are noticed and even replicated at times. In addition to fashion and style, some celebrities have had secret messages incorporated in their dresses.

Take a look.

Deepika Padukone: The border of the dupatta that the actress wore with her attire was embroidered with the words, ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’. The Sanskrit phrase translates to: May you forever be married and steer away from the curse of widowhood.

Patralekhaa Paul: The dupatta over the actress’ head had a Bengali verse embroidered on its border. It read: আমার পরান ভরা ভালোবাসা আমি তোমায় সমর্পণ করিলাম।, which translates to: I surrender my full love to you.

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra's wedding gown was embroidered with eight meaningful messages. As per People Magazine, Priyanka's wedding gown had these words and phrases embroidered on it: Nicholas Jerry Jonas (her husband's full name), 1st December 2018 (their wedding date), Madhu & Ashok (the names of her parents), Om Namah Shivay, Family, Hope, Compassion, and Love.

What’s your take on the wedding outfits of these actresses? Hit the comment section.

CREDIT: SCOOPWHOOP