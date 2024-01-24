Wow! Divyah Khosla Kumar Teases 'Hero Heeroine': A Blend of Glamour and Substance

MUMBAI : Actress Divyah Khosla Kumar, set to grace the silver screen in the upcoming film 'Hero Heeroine,' directed by Suresh Krrisna, recently shared insights into the much-anticipated project. The bilingual film explores the intriguing transformation of on-screen romance into real-life love, offering a unique narrative.

The recently unveiled poster of 'Hero Heeroine' features Divyah surrounded by paparazzi, hinting at the film's blend of glamour and substance. Expressing her excitement, the actress shared, "Stepping into the world of 'Hero Heeroine' has been an enchanting experience. The script is a captivating blend of glamour and substance, and I am thrilled to be part of a project that promises to be a visual and emotional spectacle."

Divyah emphasized the allure and intrigue encapsulated in the film, stating, "The poster offers a sneak peek into the allure and intrigue that this film holds, and I can't wait for audiences to join us on this cinematic journey."

Producer Prerna Arora echoed the sentiment, describing 'Hero Heeroine' as an exploration of emotions where love takes unexpected turns. She teased, "The first poster is a visual tease, hinting at the captivating journey that awaits. This film is a celebration of modern love, and we can't wait to share the magic we've created."

As anticipation builds around 'Hero Heeroine,' the makers are gearing up to announce the film's release date, promising a celebration of modern love with a unique blend of glamour and substance.

