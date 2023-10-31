Wow! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film receives 'U' certification after CBFC clears two teasers; Details here!

MUMBAI: Without a doubt, 2023 is the year of Shah Rukh Khan. With Pathaan, the superstar's first release of the year, it became an all-time smash. Jawan, Pathaan's following movie, broke his record. As a result, everyone has begun to concentrate on Dunki, his upcoming movie. The fact that Rajkumar Hirani, who is renowned for directing all-time blockbusters, is directing the movie adds to the excitement. It appears that the eagerly anticipated glimpse of the movie will soon be offered to fans.

It has been revealed that the two Dunki teasers have been given the censor certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Yesterday, October 30, marked the completion of the certification procedure.

The duration of the second teaser for Dunki is one minute and 58 seconds, whereas the first teaser lasts for 58 seconds. A "U" certificate has been given to both teasers.

It's interesting to note that Sahil Chandramohan Khosla appears as both the producer and the applicant on the certificate. Sources claim that he is associated with Rajkumar Hirani Films, the production company behind the movie. The development is noteworthy since Rajkumar Hirani's production company finished the censorship process, instead of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

There has been news recently that the teaser for Dunki will be associated with the Salman Khan film Tiger 3, which opens in theatres on Diwali.In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani feature in Dunki. The film will release in theaters on December 22, 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood hungama

