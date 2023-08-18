Wow! Fans are falling in love with Sardar look of Shahid Kapoor, they are saying 'Kabir Singh 2.0'

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting space. Over the time with his beautiful acting and projects, he has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

The fans no doubt always look forward to the new post of the actor and now these new clicks of the actor Shahid Kapoor as Sardar are getting viral.

The actor opted for this avatar as he was attending a wedding in his family and dropped these pictures today. Post that we can see many showered lot of love for the actor and check out some of the comments

There are many that are impressed by the look of the actor, they are saying he is Shahid Singh, and also saying he is Kabir Singh 2.0.

What are your views on this avatar of the actor Shahid Kapoor and do you want to see this look in movies? Do let us know in the comment section below.

