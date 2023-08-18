Kya Baat Hai! Swara Bhasker shares her stunning maternity shoot with her ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ husband Fahad Ahmad

MUMBAI: Swara Bhasker really came into focus after her spectacular performance in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. The actress surprised her fans by announcing her marriage to politician Fahad Ahmad. They first did a court marriage followed by a proper Indian wedding in March with all the festivities.

Swara announced her pregnancy in June, leaving everyone quite surprised. Swara has now shared a beautiful and stunning maternity photoshoot in black & white where a couple of pictures are in color as well. She is seen wearing a flowy printed gown while her hubby is wearing a blue shirt and dark blue pants. She captioned the pictures, “Sometimes life grants you a blessing unexpectedly & sets you on a journey of both self discovery and togetherness! This special time in our life is captured so simply, in an honest & relaxed way and so beautifully by the lens of @memoriesbybarkha .. Special thanks to @kaushikanu & @prifreebee for sprucing us up! And of course @fahadzirarahmad for being a reluctant yet sporting model.”

The couple surely look very much in love and over the moon for the arrival of their little one. Check out her post here;

Talking about Swara’s movies, the actress has a movie titled Mrs Falani lined up. She was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar which was released in 2022.

