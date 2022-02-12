WOW! Farah Khan thinks Malaika Arora looks the best when she does this! Find out what?

MUMBAI: Actor and Model Malaika Arora is quite active on Instagram, posting a lot of Behind the scenes photos of her shows, her multiple brand investments, and even her fitness routine. Malaika is also one of the most sensational Bollywood divas. Her fans are always impressed with her bold and sexy pictures on social media. She can pull anything off from plain gym shorts to the most Gorgeous plunging gowns with all the shimmer and the glam.

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to post a series of photos of herself without any filters. Farah Khan, Malaika's friend and filmmaker, informed her that she looks best without a filter.

Malaika captioned her photos, "No filter." Malaika can be seen chilling on a chair in the penultimate snap, while the previous two photos are close-up photographs of her.

"You look the greatest like this," Farah said of the photo. "Beautiful Malaika," wrote fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Amrita Arora, Malaika's sister, and Maheep Kapoor both used fire emojis in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Too Cute! In a funny chat, Malaika Arora teases boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, calls him ‘Caption Chor’

Malaika recently discussed the backlash she's gotten for her clothing and how women are assessed in society based on their "necklines." "A lady is usually assessed by the length of her skirt or the plunge of her neckline," she told Bollywood Bubble. I can't spend my life based on what other people think of my hemline or neckline. The way you dress is a very personal decision. You may believe something, but it may not be true for me. I can't impose it on anybody and everything. "I can't sit in judgment and say, 'Oh, why are you dressing this way?'" she explained.

Malaika made a name for herself as a dancer in songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui. She has also worked as a VJ, model and reality show judge.

For More Entertainment News, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com!

ALSO READ: OMG! Netizens Troll Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan for the weirdest Reason! Read Inside!

Credits: Hindustan Times