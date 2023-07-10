Wow! Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about Imran Khan's comeback, 'The whole country is excited'

MUMBAI: Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen in the film Dhak Dhak. The movie, which was released on big screens last week, tells the story of four regular women from different backgrounds who go on a bike trip and learn about themselves and the value of sisterhood along the way.

A remarkable cast, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and Sanjana Sanghi, plays the key parts in the slice-of-life drama.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, in an exclusive interview with OTTplay, expressed gratitude for the opportunities offered to her in films like Metro In Dino, Sam Bahadur, and Dhak Dhak. She also revealed how thrilled she is about Imran Khan's comeback to the industry after a protracted absence.

Describing her 2023 year as a whole, Fatima said, "I think it was fun, good, rewarding. I am so glad about the appreciation that Dhak Dhak received. And it all happened because of word of mouth and no promotions.

So there's a lot of positivity around it, people have appreciated the characters, all the actors, and the film, so I couldn't have asked anything more than that."

Further talking about Meghna Gulzar and working with her in Sam Bahadur, the Thar actress said, "It was a lot of fun. She is a great director and we have already seen her work. She comes from a lot of emotional gravity and she brings a lot to the table. Extremely talented, detail-oriented, and very very very aware and sure of what she wants. So with these directors, you just have to surrender because you have to try your best to fulfill their vision and that's what I try to."

When asked if she is excited about Imran Khan making a comeback to the films, the actress got super excited and said, "Everybody is excited. The whole country is excited. When Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na came out, everybody had a crush on him and even Genelia Deshmukh, so it's so nice to see both of them working."

Meanwhile, Sam Bahadur features Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in addition to Sanya Malhotra. The movie is scheduled to premiere on December 1 of this year.

