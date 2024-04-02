Wow! Fighter star Akshay Oberoi hails director Siddharth Anand as the Steven Spielberg of India for a special reason; Know here more!

MUMBAI: In the world of film, Siddharth Anand's Fighter has stirred things up, enthralling audiences from the moment its amazing trailer was released. The film has gained immense popularity because of its remarkable airborne moments, outstanding background score, and captivating characters who have great chemistry with each other. Fighter offers a great audio experience in addition to being a visual extravaganza, thanks to its chart-topping soundtrack.

Since its recent theatrical debut, the movie has received praise from industry insiders as well as favorable reviews and reactions from viewers. In a recent interview, Akshay Oberoi, who played a major role in the movie, expressed his respect for the filmmaker.

Fighter is primarily on fighter pilots, with an emphasis on the Air Force's Air Dragons squad. The movie has received recognition for both its aerial combat scenes and its accurate depiction of the Air Force.

According to Akshay Oberoi in an interview with the popular news portal, the movie had a lot of potential to go wrong, but everything worked out wonderfully because of Siddharth Anand. He praised the director's amazing work and expressed his hope that he would be given credit for directing such a challenging movie. Oberoi expressed his respect for Anand while comparing him to India's version of Steven Spielberg.

Oberoi kept praising Anand despite his requests to stop, drawing a comparison to the effect Spielberg's Jurassic Park had on him. He emphasized the film's level of entertainment and computer graphics, saying that Fighter represents India's peak of cinematic brilliance. Oberoi genuinely hoped Siddharth Anand would get the recognition he deserved for his superb job on the movie.

The difficult circumstances Oberoi's character faces are well-known to those who have watched the movie. In retrospect, the actor revealed that at a moment when Akshay was beginning to doubt his understanding of the director's viewpoint, Anand told him, "When you watch the film, you'll thank me." However, he did express his gratitude after seeing the movie. Akshay knew that the director was talking to Bash's powerful character graph even though he had been complimenting Anand since the day he signed on for the film.

Akshay added, "Now I get it, what an impact that scene has. And you know what happens post interval and the whole second half. You feel the whole energy in the theatre change. They're crying for your character. To have such a big commercial movie with such big stars and leave that impact, I feel very grateful."

On January 25, 2024, Siddharth Anand's film Fighter was released in theaters. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others in essential roles, centers on the Indian Air Force and their successful airstrike on Balakot as retaliation for an attack on Pulwama that claimed the lives of over 70 CRPF jawans.

The film also depicts the outcome of a rival hostage of two Indian Air Force pilots. In Fighter, Anil Kapoor is playing Rocky, Deepika plays Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Hrithik Roshan plays Shamsher Pathaniya, aka Patty.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 22:00

