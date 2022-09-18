Wow! Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is a car enthusiast and has an expensive collection of wheels that are parked in his garage, take a look

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is one of the famous directors in Bollywood. He is known for creating the Golmaal and Cop Universe film franchises. His films like Bol Bachchan, Chennai Express, Singham and Dilwale became blockbusters at the box office.

The filmmaker focuses primarily on the action-comedy genre and one unique trait that has consistently been witnessed in his films is Cars. Often uber-luxurious cars have been used to create action scenes that are often performed by stunt experts. By now it is clear that the filmmaker has a penchant for cars.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Check out the Shocking prank host Rohit Shetty played on Rajiv Adatia

Rohit Shetty’s Land Rover boasts a special number plate that reads “555” and is finished in a deep shade of blue and gets red accents. The SUV is mostly used by him for commuting. Land Rover has now launched the new generation of Range Rover. It was priced around Rs. 2.5 Crores.

The filmmaker bought a Lamborghini Urus in 2019. Priced at Rs. 3.5 Crores ex-showroom, Urus has a top speed of 305 kmph.



Rohit Shetty-owned Ford Mustang GT is heavily modified by D.A. Design and it was one of the first Mustangs in India that was modified. The Sooryavanshi director’s car is finished in a purple wrap and has a huge air scoop in the front that increases the amount of air that is being fed to the engine.

Also Read:Rohit Shetty Creates History and Breaks Records ​with ​'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'



The filmmaker is often seen commuting in a BMW 7 Series, it is of the older generation. The sedan is finished in white colour and has a “555” number plate, as reported by Cartoq.

Rohit Shetty-owned Maserati Gran Turismo Sport, which is finished in white colour, is powered by a 4.7-litre V8 engine that produces 453 bhp of max power. It can hit a ton in 4.8 seconds.



The five-seater SUV is the latest addition to his expensive car collection. Reportedly, the filmmaker purchased a Mercedes-AMG G 63 for a whopping Rs 2.55 crore. While it is offered in eight colours, the Golmal director chose the Polar White colour.

Credit: Koimoi

