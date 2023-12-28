Wow! Finally Salman Khan starrer The Bull’s shooting to start on this date? Check the deets inside

MUMBAI: The year 2023 was an amazing year for Hindi movies and movie fans altogether as we got to see some mind blowing characters, performances, comebacks, debuts, and stories. The year is really close to the end and by the end of the year we have seen some really exciting trailers and teasers of Hindi movies.

The year was really filled with a lot of action and Tiger 3 is included as the movie was loved by all the Salman Khan fans. The movie was successful and Salman is enjoying the success of the movie. However, Salman still has many upcoming films to work on and the list is a little long.

One of the movies in the list of his upcoming movies is The Bull. This big-budget action entertainer, which is based on a true story and will be directed by Vishnuvardhan, additionally symbolizes the official partnership between Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

Salman Khan, in the true story-based film The Bull, will portray a paramilitary officer. The terrifying events of the terrorist strikes in Malé, Maldives, on November 3, 1988, will be portrayed in the movie. The movie will tell the story of what happened on November 3, 1988, also known as "Gun [Explosive] Thursday" or "Badi Buraasfathi" in the local dialect.

The other day it was Salman Khan’s birthday and a lot of big personalities from the industry wished him. Now, we are here with the latest update about the movie which will excite the fans. As per sources, as the audience were waiting for The Bull, it is said that finally the shooting will kickstart with a muharat shot tomorrow.

It’ll be interesting to see how this movie turns out to be.

