Wow! Geeta Basra is up to something interesting with her ‘Darling’; WATCH

MUMBAI: One of the most glamorous celebrities, Geeta Basra enjoys an impressive fan following. The pretty lady who was born and brought up in Portsmouth, Hampshire in the United Kingdom shifted to Mumbai to make a career in showbiz. She has been winning the hearts of fans with her amazing journey. She is pretty active on her social media handle and shares glimpses from her life.

In addition to her stylish pictures, it is the adorable snaps and videos with her kids that wow the netizens. She has yet again shared a video that is a treat to the soaring eyes. Prettily clad in a lovely dress by pairing with shoes, she can be seen spending quality time with her baby boy while enjoying the beauty of nature. The video sees Geeta showing her child a bird, and the glimpse is too adorable for words. Amazed by the video, a fan wrote, “Princess and little prince.” Another fan commented, “They soon do, cherish every moment as they do” The actress captioned the video, “Darling don’t you ever grow up.. ” followed by the hastags #myson #mylove #myeverything #family #mother #mybabyforever. Check out the post right here.

The actress is married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh. They tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, in 2016 and son, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha, in 2021.

On the work front, Geeta has worked as a model as well as a film actress and wowed the audience with her charming screen presence. She has showcased her acting skills in Bollywood films like Dil Diya Hai and The Train, among others.

