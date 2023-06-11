Wow! Grandmother Neetu Kapoor has a lovely wish for Raha Kapoor as she turns 1

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved couple of indian industry is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, over the time we have seen the couple giving some major couple goals that are been followed by the fans all over, we have often this lovely couple getting clicked around the city and grabbing the attention of the fans, the subject of the conversation is also their daughter Raha Kapoor, the fans are now eagerly looking forward to see the face of Raha Kapoor.

It was exactly one year ago since the couple became parents, yes you heard right, it is Raha Kapoor’s first birthday and now grandmother Neetu Kapoor has a special wish for her granddaughter Raha.

Neetu Kapoor has taken to her instagram status and wished Raha on her first birthday, Neetu Kapoor wrote ‘…and just like that she turned 1 Happy first birthday my Precious doll Raha, We love you to the moon and back’

Indeed this is one special wish coming from Neetu Kapoor for her granddaughter Raha and we look forward to seeing a lovely post coming from the side of the actress and mom Alia Bhatt.

Well there are also many reports floating all over which say that actress Alia BHatt will be revealing the face of Raha very soon, well there is no confirmation for the same but surely if it is true we shall look forward to it.

