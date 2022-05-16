Wow! Have a look at Sonal Chauhan's birthday celebrations with her close friends

Sonal Chauhan turns 35 today. Let's have a look at some amazing pictures from her birthday bash.
Wow! Have a look at Sonal Chauhan's birthday celebrations with her close friends

MUMBAI: Sonal Chauhan, who is known for her performance in the movie Jannat along with Emraan Hashmi, is no doubt loved not only for her acting contribution but also for her sizzling looks.

Over time, we have seen some amazing pictures of hers that have set social media on fire. Fans always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts.

Sonal Chauhan turns 35 today, and on this occasion, pictures from the birthday bash of the actress are going viral on social media.
 

We can see the actress having the best time along with her close friends as celebrates her birthday. Suzanne Khan and Arsalan Goni were among those present at the bash. Moreover, Sonal is looking smoking hot in her birthday outfit.

What are your views on these pictures of the birthday girl? Let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in the movie Adipurush along with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

