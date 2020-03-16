Wow! Have a look at the fees charged by the cast of the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Are you excited for the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar? and why not we all are going to sing actor Ranveer Singh in a completely different character in the upcoming movie and today let us have a look at the fees charged by the cast of the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar which has Ranveer Singh in the leading role is all set to hit the big screen. The movie which is directed by Divyang Thakkar also has actress Shalini Pandey who will be making her Bollywood debut with the movie.

Ever since the trailer was out the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie because they are going to see the actor Ranveer Singh in the different character and it is also getting loved because of some unique concept.

Having said that, today let us have a look at the fees charged by the cast of the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

1. Ranveer Singh

The powerhouse of energy Ranveer Singh is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the acting industry. We are going to see the actor in a completely different character in this upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. And it is said that the actor has taken around Rs. 30 crore for his character in the movie.

2. Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey is all set to make her Bollywood debut with this upcoming movie, she is indeed looking completely different in the trailer and reportedly she has taken Rs. 2.5 crore for her character in the movie.

3. Boman Irani

Actor Boman Irani is also already winning the hearts of the fans with his presence in the trailer of the movie and reportedly he has taken Rs. 2 crore for his character in the movie.

4. Puneet Issar

Punit Issar is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the acting industry and he is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie. As per the reports the actor has taken Rs. 1.25 for his character in the movie.

5. Ratna Pathak Shah

One of the most loved actresses Ratna Pathak Shah will be also seen in a different avatar in this movie, actress Ratna Pathak Shah as Jalpa Parekh has taken around Rs. 1 crore for her character in the movie.

6. Deeksha Joshi

Actress Deeksha Joshi will be also seen in the movie, she will be seen playing the character Qainat Sharif in the movie. As per reports she has taken around Rs. 70 lakhs for her character.

7. Ragi Jani

Actor Ragi Jani will be seen playing the character of Sanjay Bhai in the movie, as per reports he has taken Rs. 50 lakhs for his character in the movie.

Well these are the cast of the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar with their tentative fees as per the sources. The movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to hit the big screen on 13th May 2022.

What are your views on this and how much excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

