Wow! Have a look at these transformation pictures of South Queen Samantha Ruth Prabhu

MUMBAI: Actress Samantha has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution down South. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Samantha in projects, her recently released song Oo Antava in the movie Pushpa is setting the social media on the fire and the song is immensely loved by the fans.

No doubt the actress is known not only for her acting but also for her hot and sizzling looks, but do you know the actress was looking unrecognisable initially much before her lips and nose surgery.

Yes you heard right, the actress had gone through lips and nose surgery initially before which she was looking completely unrecognisable

Today we are going to see such unseen and rare pictures of the actress Samantha where she is looking unrecognisable:

Reportedly, Samantha Akkineni underwent a 'nose job' and lip surgery in 2012 but has never spoken about it. The news hit the headlines back then after fans compared her then and now looks.

Born on April 28, 1987, Samantha's first stint in cinemas came when she appeared as the leading lady in 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. She was launched into stardom thanks to her breakout role in the Gautham Menon directorial film where she essayed the Kerala Christian Jessie

Looking at this transformation pictures we won't be wrong in saying that she is looking completely on recognisable and today she is indeed one of the most followed celebrity welcome to Fashion and fitness

No doubt the actress Samantha has been one of such names who has made it to the list when it comes to transformation and these pictures are the proof.

