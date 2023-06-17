Wow! Here’s all you need to know Ajeeta and Vijeta - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s sisters who have been away from the spotlight

MUMBAI: The Deols are known to be extremely private and secretive about their lives. Especially the women of the Deol household stay away from the limelight. So apart from Esha Deol, no other female from the family has entered showbiz. Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur have four children, Sunny, Bobby and two sisters Vijeta and Ajeeta Deol.

While Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash has been photographed very few times, their daughters have hardly been in the spotlight and very little is known about them.

Vijeta Deol lives with her husband Vivek Gill and children. She is the director of the company ‘Rajkamal Holdings and Trading Private Limited'.

Ajeeta Deol resides in the US and is a psychology teacher at a school in San Francisco. Ajeeta reportedly shifted to America after marrying Kiran Chaudhary and the couple have two daughters.

Meanwhile Sunny Deol’s son Karan is all set to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18th. Many celebs like Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar, among many others are expected to attend the wedding.

