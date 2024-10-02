Wow! Here’s a bts video from the sets of laapataa Ladies showing the sheer talent that actor Ravi Kishan has

While the trailer garnered so much of love now we are here with another update about the movie. JioCinema and the makers of the movie have posted a fun and insightful behind-the-scene video of Ravi Kishan
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 19:43
MUMBAI: Kiran Rao is one of Hindi film industry's most respected personalities who has been involved in the filmmaking process of some memorable movies.

The director's upcoming movie Laapata Ladies has been a topic of conversation since the time of its announcement. Laapataa Ladies was screened at TIFF and the response was so well that the crowd gave a standing ovation to Kiran Rao.

Earlier we got to see the trailer of the movie and the audience got excited for the movie. The audition and screen test updates about the movie made the audience really curious about what the movie holds in store for us.

A Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions movie's trailer provides a glimpse at the hilarious comedic journey that fans may expect. 

The project is receiving praise from a wide range of people in addition to the audience; Laapataa Ladies is already receiving positive reviews.

Enthusiastic movie lovers are surely holding their breath until the movie's release because the trailer has only increased their excitement.

The video really gives an idea about how talented the actor and it also makes us more curious to watch the movie. Let’s a take a look at the bts video below:

Produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Laapataa Ladies' is presented by Jio Studios and directed by Kiran Rao. The screenplay for the movie, which is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, is based on an award-winning narrative by Biplab Goswami.

Show us your excitement for this upcoming movie in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates on the world of entertainment.

About Author

