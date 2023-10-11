Wow! Here is when you will see Hrithik Roshan in Tiger 3

There are many reports that are saying that actor Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the movie Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and it is said he will enter with this scene
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 11/10/2023 - 12:29
movie_image: 
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Tiger 3 starring Salaman Khan in the lead is the current talk of the town, the movie that also has Katrina Kaif along with Emran Hashmi is directed by Maneesha Sharma who has directed Band Baaja Baraat and Fan earlie. The teaser and the trailer is getting a lot of love from the fans all over already and creating a good buzz about the movie and now all the eyes are on the release of the movie.

The movie Tiger 23 as we know is the part of the YRF Spy universe as we will see superstar Shah Rukh as Pathaan in the movie in an extended cameo, well earlier there were reports and rumours which spoke about the presence of the actor Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from movie War in the movie Tiger 3, well it seems the news is confirmed and now there is another news that is floating which speaks about the entry of the actor Hrithik Roshan in the movie.

It is said that the actor Hrithik Roshan will enter during the climax of the movie Tiger 3, it is also said that the presence of the actor Hrithik Roshan will give a head up for the movie War 2, it will create a base for the story of War 2 which is the next movie in Spy universe, there also many reports which are saying that superstar Jr NTR will be also seen in the movie Tiger 3 giving story ahead for War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan.

Well there is no confirmation about this, but if this news is true definitely it will be a treat to watch these actors together on screen. What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie Tiger 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

Tiger 3 is all set to hit the big screen on 12th November.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

