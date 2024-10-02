Wow! Horror cinematic universe update, Varun Dhawan to shoot with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as Bhediya for Stree 2?

MUMBAI: After Cop universe and Spy universe another universe from the the indian cinema is of Horror universe coming Dinesh Vijan through his movies like Stree, Bhediya and upcoming movie Stree 2, we have seen and loved the movie Stree that had Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao along with Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee was loved for its comedy and the thrill element, till today when we see the movie we love to see it all over again. Later we have seen and loved the movie Bhediya that had Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. As we know it is the horror universe created by the makers and now the upcoming movie from the universe in Stree 2.

The movie is in the making currently and now for all the fans of the movie and the universe here is the news, there are reports that are saying that the actor Varun Dhawan will be shooting for his part in Stree 2, yes you heard right actor Varun Dhawan will be soon seen shooting for his part in Stree as his character BHediya as it is a crossover between movies.

Indeed this has brought the wave of excitement among the fans all over and it will be great to see the connection of these movies as we loved the cameos of Rajkumar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana in the climax of movie Bhediya.

