Wow! Horror cinematic universe update, Varun Dhawan to shoot with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as Bhediya for Stree 2?

There are many reports that are saying that the actor Varun Dhawan will be shooting for the actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor for the movie Stree 2, indeed it will be a great fun to see thi crossover
MUMBAI: After Cop universe and  Spy universe another universe from the the indian cinema is of Horror universe coming Dinesh Vijan through his movies like Stree, Bhediya and upcoming movie Stree 2, we have seen and loved the movie Stree that had Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao along with Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee was  loved for its comedy and the thrill element, till today when we see the movie we love to see it all over again. Later we have seen and loved the movie Bhediya that had Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. As we know it is the horror universe created by the makers and now the upcoming movie from the universe in Stree 2.

Also read - Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya

The movie is in the making currently and now for all the fans of the movie and the universe here is the news, there are reports that are saying that the actor Varun Dhawan will be shooting for his part in Stree 2, yes you heard right actor Varun Dhawan will be soon seen shooting for his part in Stree as his character BHediya as it is a crossover between movies.

Indeed this has brought the wave of excitement among the fans all over and it will be great to see the connection of these movies as we loved the cameos of Rajkumar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana in the climax of movie Bhediya.

What are your views on actor Varun Dhawan being part of Stree 2 and how excited are you to see the horror universe connect, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Update! Bhediya 2 script has been finalized, here's when the movie will be released

