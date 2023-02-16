Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya

Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon was released on 25th November 2023. Kriti is now gearing up for the release of Shehzada, so before the movie releases, here’s a look at the box office analysis of Bhediya.
MUMBAI :Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon was released on 25th November 2023. The film’s trailer and songs had grabbed everyone’s attention and moviegoers were excited to watch Varun and Kriti on the big screens together after Diwale. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics, but Varun’s performance in it was appreciated a lot.

Bhediya took a slow start at the box office with the collection of Rs. 7.48 crore. A double digital opening would have been a better start, but later the movie showed a good growth over the weekend and collected Rs. 28.55 crore in three days. The film lifetime collection was Rs. 66.65 crore nett in India and the worldwide gross collection of the movie was Rs. 89.97 crore.

Also Read:  Before Shehzada releases, here's a look at how much Kartik Aaryan's last few films collected at the box office

Well, the official budget of Bhediya has not been revealed. But, some websites claim that the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore, and some claim that the film’s budget was Rs. 80-85 crore.

The lifetime collection of the film is Rs. 66.65 crore nett in India, and even if we consider Rs. 60 crore as the budget, then Bhediya is not a big hit at the box office. It can be called an average grosser. However, if the budget was Rs. 80-85 crore then it was a flop at the box office.

Now, all eyes on Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada which is slated to release tomorrow. Let’s see whether the film will be able to make a mark or not.

Also Read: Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

