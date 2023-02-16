Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya

MUMBAI :Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon was released on 25th November 2023. The film’s trailer and songs had grabbed everyone’s attention and moviegoers were excited to watch Varun and Kriti on the big screens together after Diwale. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics, but Varun’s performance in it was appreciated a lot.

Bhediya took a slow start at the box office with the collection of Rs. 7.48 crore. A double digital opening would have been a better start, but later the movie showed a good growth over the weekend and collected Rs. 28.55 crore in three days. The film lifetime collection was Rs. 66.65 crore nett in India and the worldwide gross collection of the movie was Rs. 89.97 crore.

Well, the official budget of Bhediya has not been revealed. But, some websites claim that the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore, and some claim that the film’s budget was Rs. 80-85 crore.

The lifetime collection of the film is Rs. 66.65 crore nett in India, and even if we consider Rs. 60 crore as the budget, then Bhediya is not a big hit at the box office. It can be called an average grosser. However, if the budget was Rs. 80-85 crore then it was a flop at the box office.

Now, all eyes on Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada which is slated to release tomorrow. Let’s see whether the film will be able to make a mark or not.

