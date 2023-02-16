Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is all set to release on 17th February 2023. The movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan, and also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was a blockbuster at the box office.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, and while talking to us about the film’s buzz and opening day collection, he stated, “The buzz is quite good. I think the awareness level of the film is quite goodish, and the tease has gone all out for the promotions. Kartik and Kriti are the cherished pair and the audience likes to see them together. Also, they have their respected fan following; Kartik definitely is a rising star and he is coming fresh from the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.I am expecting a goodish start. It’s a family entertainer, so I think it will have a good weekend at the box office and obviously, it depends how audiences take the film.”

Last year, apart from Drishyam 2, all the remakes failed to make a mark at the box office. So, when asked Girish Johar if Shehzada being a remake will attract the audiences, he told us, “Audience don’t see whether it’s a remake or if they want to watch it or not. Drishyam 2 is one example because it has become a branded content. Shehzada is a hard-core commercial entertainer and it has been remade in Hindi. So, I don’t think audiences take it as that, if they like the film, and if they like the promo, they will come.”

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had collected Rs. 200.98 nett in India, and the film’s worldwide gross collection was Rs. 269.35 crore. When asked Girish Johar if he thinks that Shehzada will beat Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at the box office, he said, “I would really hope that it does those kinds of numbers, but I think that all depends on how the weekend starts. On a present note, looking at the advance ticket bookings and the buzz, I don’t think it can cross the collection of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. But, we never know in the film industry anything can work; films have started with 2-3 crore and ended up doing wonders at the box office. So, I am keeping my fingers crossed.”

