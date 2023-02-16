Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada which is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is slated to release on 17th February 2023. TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, and spoke to him about the movie’s buzz and a lot more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 14:25
movie_image: 
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Film business expert

MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is all set to release on 17th February 2023. The movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan, and also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was a blockbuster at the box office.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, and while talking to us about the film’s buzz and opening day collection, he stated, “The buzz is quite good. I think the awareness level of the film is quite goodish, and the tease has gone all out for the promotions. Kartik and Kriti are the cherished pair and the audience likes to see them together. Also, they have their respected fan following; Kartik definitely is a rising star and he is coming fresh from the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.I am expecting a goodish start. It’s a family entertainer, so I think it will have a good weekend at the box office and obviously, it depends how audiences take the film.”

Also Read:  Before Shehzada releases, here's a look at how much Kartik Aaryan's last few films collected at the box office

Last year, apart from Drishyam 2, all the remakes failed to make a mark at the box office. So, when asked Girish Johar if Shehzada being a remake will attract the audiences, he told us, “Audience don’t see whether it’s a remake or if they want to watch it or not. Drishyam 2 is one example because it has become a branded content. Shehzada is a hard-core commercial entertainer and it has been remade in Hindi. So, I don’t think audiences take it as that, if they like the film, and if they like the promo, they will come.”

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had collected Rs. 200.98 nett in India, and the film’s worldwide gross collection was Rs. 269.35 crore. When asked Girish Johar if he thinks that Shehzada will beat Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at the box office, he said, “I would really hope that it does those kinds of numbers, but I think that all depends on how the weekend starts. On a present note, looking at the advance ticket bookings and the buzz, I don’t think it can cross the collection of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. But, we never know in the film industry anything can work; films have started with 2-3 crore and ended up doing wonders at the box office. So, I am keeping my fingers crossed.”

Are you excited for Shehzada? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Karan Johar?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kartik Aaryan Kriti Sanon Shehzada Allu Arjun Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Paresh Rawal Manisha Koirala Ronit Roy Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 14:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
This Sunday on Sony TV’s ‘Indian Idol – Season 13,’ Kumar Sanu turns ‘love guru’ for Chirag Kotwal
MUMBAI :This Sunday, 90s nostalgia will take over Sony Entertainment Television’s prestigious singing reality show, ‘...
Spoiler Alert! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha – Chapter 2: Alifi plans to use Haida, is caught by Zorawar?
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
"I Am Grateful To Be A Part Of The Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin And Experience This Rollercoaster Ride", Neil Bhatt Aka DCP Virat Shares His Insights On Completion Of Over Two Years Of The Show
MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has captured the audience with its dramatic twists and turns. In the show, Ayesha...
Dharmendra reacts to a troll who asks him why he is behaving like a struggling actor
MUMBAI :Dharmendra has been one of the most gracious and loved veteran actors of Bollywood. Right from his stardom in...
Exclusive! “Kabhi kabhi kisi rishtey ko anjaam tak le jana jab muskhil hota hai toh use ek khoobsurat modh dekar chhodna accha”, says Charu Asopa as she talks about her separation with Rajeev Sen, her daughter and more
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of delivering exciting updates from the telly world straight to...
Recent Stories
Dharmendra reacts to a troll who asks him why he is behaving like a struggling actor
Dharmendra reacts to a troll who asks him why he is behaving like a struggling actor

Latest Video

Related Stories
Dharmendra reacts to a troll who asks him why he is behaving like a struggling actor
Dharmendra reacts to a troll who asks him why he is behaving like a struggling actor
Ananya Panday gets trolled for her recent appearance at The Night Manager screening; netizens say, “Iske to 4...4 abs hain”
Ananya Panday gets trolled for her recent appearance at The Night Manager screening; netizens say, “Iske to 4...4 abs hain”
Aditya Chopra plans a Pathaan v/s Tiger film in his YRF spy universe
Aditya Chopra plans a Pathaan v/s Tiger film in his YRF spy universe
“She has lost her dressing sense” Netizens trolls Surveen Chawla on her dressing for an event
“She has lost her dressing sense”, say Netizens as they troll Surveen Chawla on her attire for an event
After an extensive interview in The Romantics, will Aditya Chopra finally speak to the media as well?
After an extensive interview in The Romantics, will Aditya Chopra finally speak to the media as well?
From Rana Naidu trailer to Dhanush upcoming movie, check out some of the trending stories of the day
From Rana Naidu trailer to Dhanush upcoming movie, check out some of the trending stories of the day