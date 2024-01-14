Wow! This is how Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's first date went - 'awkward', read to know more

MUMBAI: Actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will complete two years of marriage next year. The couple dated for a few years before they tied the knot in 2002 in the presence of family and friends. In an interview last year, the multi-hyphenate talent spoke about his relationship with Shibani Dandekar.

During the interview, Farhan shared his idea of the perfect first date. He said that for him it entails the other person doing the talking instead of him. He added that Shibani will vouch for the same and narrated the story of their 'awkward' first date.

"It was very awkward. Shibani tells people how she could hear the sound of the cutlery cutting on the plate. It was so quiet. I wasn’t talking at all and she had run out of all topics in her head. I didn’t say anything,” he told CNN News 18.

The actor-filmmaker had recently also spoken about life after marriage with Shibani. He told India Today, “I don’t know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now. So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we’ve taken this to another level together. This just feels great as always.”

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Meanwhile, actor Farhan Akhtar has announced two exciting projects for his directorial- 'Jee Le Zaraa' and 'Don 3'. While 'Jee Le Zaraa' was announced a couple of years ago with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead, it is yet to go on floors.

The movie, set to be an all-female buddy road movie, boasts an impressive cast. Zoya Akhtar, along with co-writer Reema Kagti, has crafted a captivating storyline that promises to deliver an engaging cinematic experience.

Farhan Akhtar who last directed the 2011 film 'Don 2' also announced the return of the 'Don' franchise albeit with a new face. It was announced that Shah Rukh Khan will be replaced by Ranveer Singh as the new 'Don'.

The announcement video featured Ranveer mouthing the popular '11 mulkon ki police' line. While some were excited for this change in casting, some expressed displeasure. In a recent dialogue with BBC Asian Network, Farhan Akhtar discussed the decision to cast Ranveer as the new Don.

He shared that Ranveer, just like Akhtar himself, experienced a mix of excitement and anxiety when stepping into the shoes previously filled by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan's sentiment echoed the situation when Shah Rukh Khan succeeded Amitabh Bachchan in the role, which also sparked a similar initial skepticism.

